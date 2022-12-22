Read full article on original website
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
ESPN Names Pleasant Surprise for Vikings
The Vikings had multiple pleasant surprises in their victory over the Colts. Of course, the biggest surprise was coming back from a 33-point deficit, the largest comeback in NFL history, but a few unexpected players had an excellent game. K.J. Osborn reached a career-high receiving yardage output as he torched...
One Vikings Acquisition Made List of Top 5 Offseason Moves
The Vikings’ defense was the clear Achilles heel of the team in 2020 and 2021, and the newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needed to bring in some playmakers. That problem was acknowledged in the front office, and the Vikings made the requisite moves and signed some playmakers. Patrick...
The 3 Main Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs
Yesterday, we learned that the Vikings have 5 players who have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. Seeing the 5 inclusions leads to a natural follow-up question: who are the main Vikings Pro Bowl snubs?. I recognize that many fans overlook the game event – I’m often among them –...
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Golf Digest
Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas
The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
atozsports.com
Why one specific player in NCAA transfer portal just became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols
One player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols this week. Tennessee is losing their two best wide receivers to the NFL — Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. The Vols have some capable wide receiver talent on the roster, but with Hyatt and Tillman moving on, Tennessee could use another dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
atozsports.com
The Vikings are doing something they’ve never done before in game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings have crossed off plenty of firsts over its last week or so. The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to mount a comeback win after trailing by 33 points against the Indianapolis Colts last week. In the win, Minnesota clinched its first NFC North title since 2017.
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
Jeff Saturday ‘knows he’s not an NFL head coach’, is expected to walk away from Indianapolis Colts after this season
Back in Week 9, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay had this grand idea to fire his head coach of
Justin Jefferson breaks Vikings' single-season receiving yards record held by Randy Moss
Third-year Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke Minnesota's single-season receiving yards record on Saturday against the New York Giants.
Our Official Staff Prediction for Giants at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for Giants at Vikings is ready. The Vikings can hit a 12-3 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. Minnesota has started 12-3 or better in seven seasons — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1976, 1998, and 2017. The Giants are 8-5-1 through...
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson makes toe-tapping TD catch after beautiful throw from Kirk Cousins against Giants
T.J. Hockenson linked up with Kirk Cousins early on Saturday. Hockenson caught a TD great pass from Cousins in the back of the end zone. Hockenson joined the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1 after spending the majority of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. It looks like Cousins appreciates having another weapon to throw passes to.
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ main rivals could be looking for a new offensive coordinator soon
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals might be looking for a new offensive coordinator soon. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday morning that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be returning to the New England Patriots this offseason. From NFL Network:. Sources say Alabama...
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
