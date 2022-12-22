Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Former Bills WR thrives with Jacksonville Jaguars, the new leader of the AFC South
Zay Jones is putting up career numbers as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Jones has recorded 75 receptions for 778 yards, both career highs. He has also hauled in five touchdowns this season. The Jaguars still have two games to play, and with the Tennessee Titans losing...
FOX Sports
Allen, Bills look to lock up AFC East title against Bears
BUFFALO (11-3) at CHICAGO (3-11) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bills 6-8; Bears 5-8-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Bills 41-9 on Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29; Bears lost to Eagles 25-20. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had a the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Saturday’s game.
Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem
The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory. The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched... The post Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting
Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Bears
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Chicago Bears 35-13 Saturday, clinching their third straight AFC East division title. Here are my arrows up and arrows down from the game.
All the Dolphins want for Christmas is to inch closer to a playoff berth with win over Packers
Bradley Chubb’s answer to what he wants for Christmas may have best captured the mindset of the Miami Dolphins heading into the holiday as the team’s path to the playoffs becomes clearer. “If Christmas was in February, I’d want a Super Bowl ring,” the edge rusher whom Miami acquired at the trade deadline said, “but it’s in December, so I just want a win against the Packers.” The Dolphins (8-6) ...
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills
The Bears will wear their classic home uniforms as they host the Bills in Week 16.
