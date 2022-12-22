ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FOX Sports

Allen, Bills look to lock up AFC East title against Bears

BUFFALO (11-3) at CHICAGO (3-11) Saturday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bills 6-8; Bears 5-8-1. SERIES RECORD: Bears lead 8-5. LAST MEETING: Bears beat Bills 41-9 on Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29; Bears lost to Eagles 25-20. BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
Larry Brown Sports

Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem

The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory. The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched... The post Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting

Have you ever wondered what NFL coaches say during their postgame handshakes? In the aftermath of Saturday’s game between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, we got some insight, thanks to Detroit coach, Dan Campbell. The Panthers defeated the Lions 37-23. And while Campbell and Carolina coach Steve Wilks didn’t have an especially long postgame Read more... The post Dan Campbell had blunt message for Steve Wilks in postgame meeting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All the Dolphins want for Christmas is to inch closer to a playoff berth with win over Packers

Bradley Chubb’s answer to what he wants for Christmas may have best captured the mindset of the Miami Dolphins heading into the holiday as the team’s path to the playoffs becomes clearer. “If Christmas was in February, I’d want a Super Bowl ring,” the edge rusher whom Miami acquired at the trade deadline said, “but it’s in December, so I just want a win against the Packers.” The Dolphins (8-6) ...
