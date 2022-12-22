ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Transitions Homeless Center open during cold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Places to find holiday lights in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the holiday season and places around the Midlands are getting in the spirit with beautiful light displays. 1. Fireflies Holiday Lights is happening now until Dec. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 -10 p.m. on Friday - Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Capital City Fireworks Celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up for the new year with a spectacular fireworks display. Capital City Fireworks display will take place on New Year’s Eve with the best seats near the South Carolina State House. If you plan to view the spectacle in...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Track Santa on his way to the Midlands

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands. noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more. This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of West Columbia park closings due to holidays, weather

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several upcoming closings due to weather and the holidays. Officials say all City parks will be closed on Dec. 23 due to wind except for Carraway Park, which will be open unless there is ice in the park. The...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County

GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
SUMTER, SC
WLOS.com

Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy