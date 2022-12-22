Read full article on original website
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
Places to find holiday lights in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the holiday season and places around the Midlands are getting in the spirit with beautiful light displays. 1. Fireflies Holiday Lights is happening now until Dec. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 -10 p.m. on Friday - Saturday.
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
Soda City Live: Capital City Fireworks Celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is gearing up for the new year with a spectacular fireworks display. Capital City Fireworks display will take place on New Year’s Eve with the best seats near the South Carolina State House. If you plan to view the spectacle in...
Track Santa on his way to the Midlands
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands. noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more. This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
City of West Columbia park closings due to holidays, weather
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several upcoming closings due to weather and the holidays. Officials say all City parks will be closed on Dec. 23 due to wind except for Carraway Park, which will be open unless there is ice in the park. The...
Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Food Trucks gather at Finlay Park to feed those in need on Christmas Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of food trucks and community members gathered at Finlay Park on Christmas Eve morning to make sure those in need had a warm meal along with blankets, hats, and more as temperatures dropped to their lowest since 2015. "It's important because people need, some people...
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
