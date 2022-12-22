ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WLTX.com

South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Very cold air expected in the Charleston area this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Be prepared for bitterly cold temperatures across the Lowcountry through the Christmas holiday. Temperatures are expected to begin falling rapidly behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-30s through the early afternoon with lows in the single digits and teens overnight through Saturday morning. A […]
CHARLESTON, SC
islandeyenews.com

Polar Blast Arrives Tomorrow

A cold front leading a blast of extreme cold from Santa’s neighborhood is rapidly approaching. An analysis of recent surface pressure puts the front over the middle Mississippi Valley region as of midafternoon. The warm front that brought the state rain and thunderstorms this morning is moving away to the northeast, but cold air damming is keeping most of South Carolina chilly.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

How S.C. road crews are preparing for pounding temperatures

Brine crews work to keep CSRA roadways free of dangerous ice. Crews were treating roadways across the region even before them temperature dropped. Here's a look at the process. Extended interview: Protecting your home as temperatures plummet. Updated: 4 hours ago. Temperatures head into the teens starting on Friday —...
wach.com

Here's how you can report a power outage in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With the strong winter storm moving through the area, South Carolinians may need to know how to report a power outage. Below are the contacts for the utility providers in South Carolina. Dominion Energy. Phone: 1-888-333-4465. Berkeley Electric Cooperative. 1-888-253-4232. Black River Electric Cooperative. Sumter-...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 23, 2022 Midday

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Local ministry offers hope for the holidays, with “Santa’s Shop”. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
iheart.com

Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon

Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
OREGON STATE
abccolumbia.com

Governor McMaster urges residents to prepare for cold weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is asking residents to prepare for the upcoming cold weather and stay up to date with the latest forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a cold front will pass through Columbia starting Friday morning, with wind gusts near 40 mph. A Wind...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Bitter Cold Heading This Way

A bitterly cold Christmas weekend is on tap for the state of South Carolina. A cold front will push through between 5am and noon on Friday, with temperatures rapidly falling through Friday evening. The coldest wind chills are expected between 9pm Friday and 9am Saturday. Wind chills in the area are expected to range from -5 to 5 degrees. With little warming over the weekend, pipe bursts are possible, and strong wind gusts Friday could cause power outages.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

