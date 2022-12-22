Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
Thousands without power across Carolinas as temps drop
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds in Richmond County and thousands across the Carolinas are out of power Friday morning as strong winds sweep across the region. As of 11 a.m., Duke Energy reported that more than 170,000 of its customers in both North and South Carolina were affected. More than 140,000 of those are just in North Carolina.
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
WIS-TV
SC prepares for cold weekend temperatures
Very cold air expected in the Charleston area this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Be prepared for bitterly cold temperatures across the Lowcountry through the Christmas holiday. Temperatures are expected to begin falling rapidly behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-30s through the early afternoon with lows in the single digits and teens overnight through Saturday morning. A […]
islandeyenews.com
Polar Blast Arrives Tomorrow
A cold front leading a blast of extreme cold from Santa’s neighborhood is rapidly approaching. An analysis of recent surface pressure puts the front over the middle Mississippi Valley region as of midafternoon. The warm front that brought the state rain and thunderstorms this morning is moving away to the northeast, but cold air damming is keeping most of South Carolina chilly.
WRDW-TV
How S.C. road crews are preparing for pounding temperatures
Brine crews work to keep CSRA roadways free of dangerous ice. Crews were treating roadways across the region even before them temperature dropped. Here's a look at the process. Extended interview: Protecting your home as temperatures plummet. Updated: 4 hours ago. Temperatures head into the teens starting on Friday —...
wach.com
Here's how you can report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With the strong winter storm moving through the area, South Carolinians may need to know how to report a power outage. Below are the contacts for the utility providers in South Carolina. Dominion Energy. Phone: 1-888-333-4465. Berkeley Electric Cooperative. 1-888-253-4232. Black River Electric Cooperative. Sumter-...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 23, 2022 Midday
opb.org
Winter storm blankets Northwest in sleet and freezing rain, leaves thousands without power
Around 11,000 Oregon homes and businesses were without power across the state at noon Friday after an ice storm blanketed the region overnight, snarling the start of the holiday travel season and imperiling the lives of people in the region who lack access to warm shelter. With temperatures already well...
WMBF
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolinians might not have a white Christmas in store for this year, but it will be a cold Christmas, potentially the coldest in about 40 years. Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) have been monitoring the weather moving in ahead the...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
iheart.com
Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon
Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
iheart.com
Sports Reporter is Assigned to Cover the Cold Weather and It's Hysterical
A sports reporter in Iowa was assigned to cover the cold and snow and he was not happy about it. So he proceeded to give some hilarious reports. Lol. You must watch the video or click HERE.
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster urges residents to prepare for cold weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is asking residents to prepare for the upcoming cold weather and stay up to date with the latest forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a cold front will pass through Columbia starting Friday morning, with wind gusts near 40 mph. A Wind...
kool1027.com
Bitter Cold Heading This Way
A bitterly cold Christmas weekend is on tap for the state of South Carolina. A cold front will push through between 5am and noon on Friday, with temperatures rapidly falling through Friday evening. The coldest wind chills are expected between 9pm Friday and 9am Saturday. Wind chills in the area are expected to range from -5 to 5 degrees. With little warming over the weekend, pipe bursts are possible, and strong wind gusts Friday could cause power outages.
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster urges state to prepare for cold weather, signs executive order
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s governor urged residents to prepare for cold weather. The state is forecast to have its coldest Christmas since 1983. Temperatures are predicted to drop to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend. Henry McMaster said, “A significant cold front will be...
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 300,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
