Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
Frank Martin On Facing Ryan Garcia: It’ll Be An Explosive Fight; Two Fast, Strong Fighters
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin expects Gervonta Davis to knock out Ryan Garcia if those polarizing rivals fight next year. If, for some reason, Garcia and Davis don’t fight, Martin would welcome opportunities to face either Davis or Garcia. Martin was asked specifically about boxing Garcia following his dominant victory over Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Crawford reacts to Jermell Charlo & Errol Spence freezing him out
By Sam Volz: Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo on social media on Friday in reaction to being frozen out by him. Terence is letting Jermell know that Errol Spence Jr is calling the shots for him by blocking the fight. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) wants to fight the undisputed junior...
Adrien Broner in delusionally sad statements, one loss from oblivion
Adrien Broner is living off the past after discussing his latest comeback fight in February with an unfathomable statement. “The Problem” is a multi-weight world champion. That cannot be denied. However, Broner hasn’t scored a top-level victory against a world-class operator in almost a decade. Nine and a...
Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua
Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
Dana White reveals cocaine scandal that paved way for UFC’s $1.5 billion ESPN broadcast deal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an extremely profitable business, raking in hundreds of millions for its owners and investors. But, there were several points in the promotion’s history where massive failure was very possible. One of those points was when UFC’s television deal with FOX was up, and the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization was fishing for a new $450 million deal from a major broadcast company.
Arum on Haney: His Next Fight Will Be With Lomachenko; We Are Working Out the Date
Promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that boxing fans will be treated to a significant lightweight title fight early next year. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is headed toward a second defense of his belts against three-division Ukrainian titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko. The fight was in the works ever since Haney signed with Arum’s Top Rank earlier this summer in order to get the nod to face then unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney would go on to outpoint Kambosos, in June, by unanimous decision and then do it again four months later in the contractually-mandated rematch.
Teofimo Lopez Brushes Off Martin Showing, Says Top Fighters at 140 Will 'Come to Fight'
Teofimo Lopez is convinced his closely contested fight with Sandor Martin was an anomaly. The 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion from Brooklyn, New York, thinks he will start displaying a far more dominant version of himself when he goes up against the top contenders and champions in his new weight class.
Benavidez Sr. On Charlo Calling Out Bivol: “He Needs A F------ Red Nose, He's A Clown”
By and large, Jermall Charlo has remained out of the public eye. With a nagging back injury forcing the WBC middleweight titlist to withdraw from his optional title defense against Maciej Sulecki earlier this year, the 32-year-old is chomping at the bit. Recently, much to the delight of his fans,...
Baumgardner Approved To Fight For Undisputed Crown; Choi Named 'Champion In Recess' By WBA
Alycia Baumgardner vowed that her next fight would be for the undisputed championship. The WBA has granted that wish, even though it will come without its own champion involved in the process. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that every major title in the junior lightweight division will be at stake for Baumgardner’s...
Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”
As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
"Fight Towns" - New Showtime Digital Series To Debut on January 2
Showtime Sports released the trailer and key art for its new digital franchise, FIGHT TOWNS WITH STEPHEN JACKSON, where the 2003 NBA champion and co-host of the popular podcast ALL THE SMOKE takes a deeper dive into the lives of the sport’s most talented boxers to learn their stories inside and outside the ring while unpacking the history, culture and icons that make up the places the athletes call home. Jackson allows fight fans to see a side of the fighters rarely seen. The full episode will be available on Monday, January 2 on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.
Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
Joseph Parker Aims To Work His Way To Avenging Career Defeats
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is hoping for a better year in 2023. Back in September, Parker suffered the first knockout loss of his career when he was dropped and stopped by unbeaten banger, Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce. The loss snapped a six fight win streak for the New Zealand fighter.
Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: “We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him”
Some argue he was – or at least may have been – the greatest boxer ever. That’s ever. Better than Sugar Ray Robinson. Better than Mohammad Ali. Better than over a full hundred years worth of fighter’s battling under the Marquis of Queensbury Rules. At the very least, it’s impossible to dismiss Roy Jones as having been anything less than an all time great. Make no mistake about it, the guy was that good. Lightning fast, hard hitting, and unconventional in his style, it could be argued that Jones never really lost a fight until he unwittingly allowed himself to lose.
Still Addicted to Boxing, Dmitriy Salita Savors View from Promoter Chair
He had a ring career better than 99.9 percent of his colleagues. And these days, Dmitriy Salita is aiming to replicate that success beyond the ropes. The Brooklyn-based Ukrainian earned a second-tier belt by beating Derrick Campos on the Calzaghe-Jones show at Madison Square Garden in 2008 and translated it to a challenge of recognized 140-pound champ Amir Khan 13 months later on the WBA claimant’s home turf in the United Kingdom.
Ryan Garcia Packs Heavier Punch Than Tank Davis, Says Trainer Joe Goossen
Trainer Joe Goossen believes he has the real tank in his corner. The touted trainer linked up with Ryan Garcia earlier this year, and now, the rising phenom has a meeting set with Gervonta Davis in 2023 at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue. Davis has earned the nickname “Tank” due...
Former IBF Titlist Rene Mark Cuarto Knocks Out Dexter Alimento In 2nd Round, Eyes Valladares-Shigeoka Winner
Rene Mark Cuarto will head into the holiday season with a win in the bank and revenge on his mind. The former IBF strawweight champion scored a second-round knockout of countryman Dexter Alimento in his first fight since the end of his title reign. A body shot caused a delayed reaction knockdown, with Alimento taking the full ten-count to end the fight at 1:06 of round two Friday at Baliok Gym in Davao City, Philippines.
Jamal James Expects To Return in February at The Armory
Welterweight contender Jamal James, 34-years-old, is currently preparing for his next fight, which is tentatively scheduled for February at The Armory in Minneapolis. James has been out of the ring since October of 2021 in Las Vegas, when he suffered a stoppage loss at the hands of Radzhab Butaev. At the time of the stoppage, James was up one card and down on two others. His record dropped to 27-2, with 12 knockouts.
Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks
Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
