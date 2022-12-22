When city officials snipped the ribbon to re-open Tolt Avenue last summer, it was a momentous occasion for the small but mighty Carnation. For a city with a general fund budget of under $2 million, completing a $10 million revitalization of its downtown core was nothing to scoff at. Not only was the road repaved and sidewalks expanded, making it easier to attract visitors, but the city finally had a proper “Main Street” to aid its flourishing business district.

CARNATION, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO