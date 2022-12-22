Read full article on original website
Bright future on horizon in Carnation, city manager says
When city officials snipped the ribbon to re-open Tolt Avenue last summer, it was a momentous occasion for the small but mighty Carnation. For a city with a general fund budget of under $2 million, completing a $10 million revitalization of its downtown core was nothing to scoff at. Not only was the road repaved and sidewalks expanded, making it easier to attract visitors, but the city finally had a proper “Main Street” to aid its flourishing business district.
Sallal exits water moratorium as situation in North Bend remains murky
The Sallal Water Association lifted its temporary moratorium on new water connections last week, ending a months-long pause that left several development projects in eastern North Bend without water. Sallal, an independent, member-owned water district, halted new connections last June to prevent overreach on its limited supply. At the time,...
Widespread outages hit Snoqualmie Valley, thousands without power
After a bout of snow and ice last weekend, a strong wind and rainstorm that began overnight Tuesday has left thousands in the Snoqualmie Valley without power. Valley residents awoke Wednesday to find widespread outages, fallen tree limbs and cracked street signs. Most traffic lights in Snoqualmie and North Bend were off and intersections functioned as four way stops.
