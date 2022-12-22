Read full article on original website
Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 5
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 11-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From GS Statesville Green Land LLC to GF Statesville Parcel L Property Owner, LLC, Parcel L, 84.27 acres, Dover Road, Statesville, $10,099,500,...
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-17
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-17. Micro Recording Studios, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville. E.L. Builders & Remodelers, Everett L. Long, Iredell County. Carolina Water Sports & Marine, Dyer Marine LKN, LLC, Mooresville. Muscled Up Construction and Renovations, Joshua...
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec.11-17
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 11-17. Ali’s Bistro, 216 W. Broad St., Statesville, 92.50/A. Chili’s – Statesville, 149 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 98/A. Chip’s Café, 1876 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 95/A. Corine’s Café, 559 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville,...
'Pharos is here for the community': Hope-Filled Holidays luncheon was time of celebration
“It’s great to be in a room with 300-plus people that care about the community that we live in,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting, as she addressed the group gathered for the organization’s Hope-Filled Holidays luncheon held recently at the Statesville Civic Center. Fowler...
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Statesville tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $499,000
Relocation forcing move, great opportunity, bring all offers. MAGNOLIA COVE Living, HOA includes yard maintenance! Main floor owner’s suite: spacious 18 x 14 bedroom with tray ceiling, elegant bath: upgraded cabinets, oversized shower with stylish 12 x 24 tile & Lgr 12 x 7 WIC. Stately open concept living with 11' tray ceiling in great room & 10' ceilings throughout, wide hallways, 8 ft. doors, stunning wide plank wood floors. Main Flr Flex Rm ideal Guest Rm - Home Office or Study. Chef's Dream Kitchen: massive island, breakfast bar, cabinets perfect for occasional cookware, upgrade 42" soft close cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, deep SS sink, large walk-in pantry, & SS appliances, a top-of-line range with many features: Wi-Fi use & air fryer. Enjoy Outdoor living on your covered rocking chair porch & covered back patio. Minutes to Lake Norman Mountain Creek Park: pickleball, dog park, fishing, canoe/kayak, mountain biking & hiking trails. Denver- Mooresville-Charlotte.
Stony Point VFD presents awards at annual Christmas party
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its annual Christmas party and special recognition was shown to all the firefighters, medical responders, ladies auxiliary, the board of directors and honored guests. During the party the 2021 award winners were presented. The winners included: SPVFD First Responder of the Year award...
Storm brings cold temperatures, wind chill to Iredell
Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday as Iredell County felt the bite of the winter storm that hit most of the country. The wind gusts downed numerous trees across the county, with the heaviest affected area in the northern end of Iredell. In some cases, downed power lines were reported.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Statesville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake Norman claims tournament title
CHEROKEE—Lake Norman’s girls basketball team captured the Cherokee Invitational championship on Thursday and exacted a bit of revenge in the process. The Wildcats (14-0) downed Charlotte Catholic (7-3) 62-40. It was Catholic that eliminated Lake Norman in the fourth round of the 4A state playoffs last year, 48-41.
Heart of Christmas Celebration brings holiday cheer
It was a winter wonderland as My Vision Unlimited Ministries had its inaugural Heart of Christmas Celebration at the Upper Room in Statesville last week. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were on hand to give gifts to the more than 30 children there as Director Lynn Coleman and Operational Manager Adrienne Shea said they wanted to use this event to give back to individuals, agencies and sponsors that contributed to their agency as well as recognize the families that are enrolled in its self-sufficiency program.
Statesville police bring gifts to 400 children this holiday season
The Statesville Police Department gave away toys to approximately 400 children in local communities this year, and Capt. John Galliher said they are still following up with a few others to make sure they have presents this Christmas. "And, it's always a pleasure. The members of our community have not...
ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Mooresville Blue Devils’ Howell, Nixon top honorees
It’s a Blue Christmas, and that’s nothing to be sad about in Mooresville. The Blue Devils fielded the best football team in Iredell County this season and, not surprisingly, had the personnel to make that possible. Two of their own headline the 2022 All-County Football selections. Mooresville running...
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
No real price tag can be placed on experiences provided by Lonely Children's Fund
I have had the privilege of working for the Iredell County Department of Social Services for over 30 years. The Lonely Children’s Fund has been such a wonderful asset to the children and I am very grateful for the generosity of our community. This avenue allows people to give for the sake of giving and ask for nothing in return. When a child or family is in need and there are few options to meet that need I have found the Lonely Children’s Fund to be a true blessing.
