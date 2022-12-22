I have had the privilege of working for the Iredell County Department of Social Services for over 30 years. The Lonely Children’s Fund has been such a wonderful asset to the children and I am very grateful for the generosity of our community. This avenue allows people to give for the sake of giving and ask for nothing in return. When a child or family is in need and there are few options to meet that need I have found the Lonely Children’s Fund to be a true blessing.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO