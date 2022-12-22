ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

SFGate

WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO. * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations between. five and fifteen hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel...
PENDLETON, OR
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA

