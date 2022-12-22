ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia govt team in rebel Tigray after Nov 2 peace deal

A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. "We believe (the visit) is a milestone in the peace agreement to end the war in/on Tigray," Getachew said in a tweet. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy