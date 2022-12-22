Read full article on original website
Related
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years.
Nepal's new PM takes oath at the helm of fragile coalition
Nepal's newly appointed prime minister has taken his oath as the leader of a fragile coalition that includes his former opponent and other smaller political parties
South Korean Warplane Crashes After Takeoff as North 'Violates' Air Space
Incursions by North Korean drones into South Korea follow the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by Pyongyang on December 23.
Ethiopia govt team in rebel Tigray after Nov 2 peace deal
A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict. "We believe (the visit) is a milestone in the peace agreement to end the war in/on Tigray," Getachew said in a tweet.
Comments / 0