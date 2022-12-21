Secretary of Agriculture Announces Santa’s Reindeer Receive Clean Bill of Health, Approved for Gift Deliveries in Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve

Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Pennsylvania State Police Welcomes 102 New Troopers
Harrisburg, PA – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets they have been...
pa.gov
Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates in the Northwest Region
Due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in the northwest region of the state. The speed reduction and the right lane only for commercial vehicles has been lifted on Interstate 376 in Mercer County. The...
pa.gov
Update on PennDOT Speed Reductions in North Central PA
Due to dropping temperatures and high winds associated with winter storm Elliott, PennDOT continues to update temporary speed reductions on roadways in the region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:. Interstate...
pa.gov
PennDOT Warns Motorists to be Alert for Snow Squalls, and Blowing, Drifting Snow
Uniontown, PA – With fresh snow and wintry winds, PennDOT is reminding motorists in the southwest region of Pennsylvania to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur. Motorists always should be alert for sudden squalls which...
pa.gov
4:00 PM Update: Interstate 80 westbound at Limestoneville, Northumberland County is now open. Interstate 80 WB Closed at Limestoneville in Northumberland County
4:00 PM Update: Interstate 80 westbound at Limestoneville, Northumberland County is now open. Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between mile marker 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville Exit) and the on ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound near mile marker 212 in Northumberland County due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer.
pa.gov
Route 322 Westbound Closed Between Milroy and Potters Mills
Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed a section of U.S. Route 322 westbound between Milroy and Potters Mills due to a disabled commercial vehicle. PennDOT urges drivers to choose an alternate route before reaching Milroy. Message boards alerting drivers of the closure are activated. Although PennDOT...
pa.gov
PennDOT Urges Drivers to Use Caution During Winter Weather
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that winter weather and the potential for high winds, snow squalls and freezing conditions are in the forecast for areas covered by PennDOT District 2 (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties) through the holiday weekend. Sudden...
