Birth Announcements, Dec. 24
Rylea Diaz and Adam Sanchez of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Veró Michelle, born Dec. 20, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Santa Lopez and Kathryn Sprague. ROPER JOHN TAYLOR. Dakota Taylor and Dakota Havel of Broken Bow are the parents of a son,...
Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition winners announced
Twenty nominations were received this season for the Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition, organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin. There is no shortage of Christmas spirit, with heartwarming displays in yards and homes around Lincoln County, KNPLCB Executive Director Mona Anderson...
Mother Nature to cut Santa, west central Nebraska a Christmas break
Most of west central Nebraska has a white Christmas in the bag. We’ve earned a Christmas thaw. The National Weather Service has forecast a Christmas Eve high temperature of 20 in North Platte, followed by a Christmas Day high in the low 40s to definitively end the city’s four-day pre-holiday Arctic plunge.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph.
