Car crashes into pole on Tibbetts Wick Road
Tibbetts Wick Road was closed briefly after after a car crashed into a pole Sunday afternoon.
Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve
At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
Suspended driver ran out of gas, then weed, then pills: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Disabled motor vehicle, driving under suspension, auto towed: Miles Road. Police came upon a driver between North Fork Drive and Winding River Trail around 1 a.m. Dec. 19 who explained his car had run out of gas, with help on the way. A license check showed that his driving privileges...
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
Man dies after being hit by car in Lawrence County
Police said that the victim was laying on the roadway
One hospitalized after garage fire in Trumbull County
One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville.
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
Boardman police arrest 2 during investigation of thefts from vehicles
Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman.
Local councilman charged, accused of pulling gun
John Baryak, 73, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend
Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
Police are blocking a road after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down.
Body-cam release shows officers save girl in Struthers fire
Newly released footage shows first responders saving a young girl from a burning house in Struthers Wednesday night.
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in gas station parking lot: Parma Police Blotter
On Nov. 29, police were dispatched to Sheetz regarding an aggravated robbery at the Ridge Road gas station. An arriving officer learned that a woman’s Hyundai Elantra had been taken at gunpoint in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Breaking and entering: Farnsworth Drive. On...
