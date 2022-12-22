Repeated earthquakes in Northern California have residents wondering if they’re due for the next “big one.”. At least two people died and 12 were injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the small city of Ferndale in Humboldt County on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to The Sacramento Bee. Aftershocks went on to rumble the region before on Wednesday, a 3.3-magnitude quake shook the San Francisco Bay Area hours after an earlier tremor.

