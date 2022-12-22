Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
Repeated earthquakes in Northern California have residents wondering if they’re due for the next “big one.”. At least two people died and 12 were injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattled the small city of Ferndale in Humboldt County on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to The Sacramento Bee. Aftershocks went on to rumble the region before on Wednesday, a 3.3-magnitude quake shook the San Francisco Bay Area hours after an earlier tremor.
