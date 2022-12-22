ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is heavily damaged after an early morning fire. It happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of McQuiston Avenue. The fire started in the garage. While it was heavily damaged, officials are unsure if the house is a total loss.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve

At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

2 women injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire

A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County coroner has identified the man and woman killed in a shooting on Cherry Hill Drive. The victims are 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders. A family member stopped by the home and found the two lying on the ground inside the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, killing resident inside

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One woman is dead after a car crashed into a Maple Heights apartment building Thursday afternoon. According to police, the victim was inside her home on the 5000 block of Lee Road when the vehicle smashed through the building and struck her. She later died from her injuries, while the driver of the car was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

