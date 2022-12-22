Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is heavily damaged after an early morning fire. It happened just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of McQuiston Avenue. The fire started in the garage. While it was heavily damaged, officials are unsure if the house is a total loss.
WFMJ.com
Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve
At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
wtae.com
2 women injured in rollover crash
A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
One person burned after 2-alarm fire at Thompson’s Market
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. — At least one person was injured Sunday after a 2-alarm fire broke out at Thompson’s Market in West Sunbury. Investigators said the fire was called in just after 10 a.m. at 136 N. Main St. Authorities said the person hurt had burns to their...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire
A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead in Youngstown home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County coroner has identified the man and woman killed in a shooting on Cherry Hill Drive. The victims are 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders. A family member stopped by the home and found the two lying on the ground inside the...
Car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, killing resident inside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One woman is dead after a car crashed into a Maple Heights apartment building Thursday afternoon. According to police, the victim was inside her home on the 5000 block of Lee Road when the vehicle smashed through the building and struck her. She later died from her injuries, while the driver of the car was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
One killed when driver crashes into Maple Heights apartment
The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly accident that happened at an apartment on Lee Rd.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
Man dies after being hit by car in Lawrence County
Police said that the victim was laying on the roadway
Local councilman charged, accused of pulling gun
John Baryak, 73, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
Man wanted in Ohio for parole violations on firearms related conviction arrested in Homestead
A man wanted in Ohio for parole violations on a firearms related conviction was arrested in Homestead. According to a news release, detectives at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office found that the suspect, Derrick Davis, was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront in West Homestead. Detectives conducted surveillance...
Suspended driver ran out of gas, then weed, then pills: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Disabled motor vehicle, driving under suspension, auto towed: Miles Road. Police came upon a driver between North Fork Drive and Winding River Trail around 1 a.m. Dec. 19 who explained his car had run out of gas, with help on the way. A license check showed that his driving privileges...
Man arrested, accused of shooting into home with kids inside
Three kids, 13 and under, were inside the home at the time.
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
Body-cam release shows officers save girl in Struthers fire
Newly released footage shows first responders saving a young girl from a burning house in Struthers Wednesday night.
Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana
Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized.
Boardman police arrest 2 during investigation of thefts from vehicles
Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman.
Dozens evacuated on Christmas Eve after water main breaks
Dozens were evacuated from their apartments following a watermain break on Christmas Eve.
