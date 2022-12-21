Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand
The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
Arctic air in Alabama: Videos, photos show snow, extreme cold
As temperatures dropped across Alabama Thursday night, so did snow flurries in some parts of the state. It’s expected to bitterly cold across much of the state this holiday weekend. For all you need to know about the holiday weekend weather, follow us here. Below is a collection of...
WAFF
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. The latest on a Monte Sano housing development. Updated: 10 hours ago. The fight over a Monte Sano development continues. New updates on the...
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
North Alabama man killed in crash involving 3 motorcycles
A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton responds to shooting threat
HAMILTON — Hamilton High School was one of several schools in Alabama to suffer a bit of a scare after serious threats were called into the school on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Hamilton Police Chief Ronnie Vickery stated the Hamilton Police Department was notified about a possible active shooter at an unspecified Hamilton school campus.
Meet ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actors at Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Alabama
Get ready to be happy, if you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan in Alabama. Cast members from the TV series are set to make appearances at Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. The market is planned for April 15-16 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 20 burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420 Arrests December 20 Mann, Jacob C; 26 resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations Smith, Christian X; 31 arson-2nd degree Walker, Joey V; 25 FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle FTA-speeding Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
WAFF
Murder suspect dies after fatally shooting himself during arrest attempt
Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Keeping your car protected in extreme temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way. Ways to protect...
Former prison guard, wife arrested in north Alabama on contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman pleads guilty to capital murder
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to capital murder on Thursday. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Peggy Sue Hall pleaded guilty to capital murder and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He said she was arrested in 2019 after she shot and killed her ex-husband, Randall Steve Bobo, at the request of their son, Randall Coty Bobo.
