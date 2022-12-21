ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

WAAY-TV

More than 1,500 North Alabamians still without power as extreme cold leads to record power demand

The weather outside may be frightful, but for the hundreds of North Alabamians still without power, the lack of electricity and heat inside isn't much better. Power outages left thousands across the region in the cold and dark Thursday night and Friday morning. Utility crews have been out and about, working hard to restore power to those affected, but Friday afternoon saw many still dealing with outages as the sun started to set and temperatures began to drop back into the single digits.
WAFF

Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville

Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures. The latest on a Monte Sano housing development. Updated: 10 hours ago. The fight over a Monte Sano development continues. New updates on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior

A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
HANCEVILLE, AL
myjrpaper.com

Hamilton responds to shooting threat

HAMILTON — Hamilton High School was one of several schools in Alabama to suffer a bit of a scare after serious threats were called into the school on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Hamilton Police Chief Ronnie Vickery stated the Hamilton Police Department was notified about a possible active shooter at an unspecified Hamilton school campus.
HAMILTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 21

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 20  burglary-3rd degree; Swafford Rd; miscellaneous items; $420  Arrests   December 20  Mann, Jacob C; 26  resisting arrest obstructing governmental operations  Smith, Christian X; 31  arson-2nd degree  Walker, Joey V; 25  FTA-insurance violation FTA-failure to register vehicle  FTA-speeding  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Murder suspect dies after fatally shooting himself during arrest attempt

Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Keeping your car protected in extreme temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way. Ways to protect...
FLORENCE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
JASPER, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman pleads guilty to capital murder

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to capital murder on Thursday. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Peggy Sue Hall pleaded guilty to capital murder and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He said she was arrested in 2019 after she shot and killed her ex-husband, Randall Steve Bobo, at the request of their son, Randall Coty Bobo.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

