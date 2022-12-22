ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomac, VA

easternshorepost.com

Accomack School Board approves Saturday school for those wanting it

The Accomack school board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to approve spending more than $1 million on Saturday school, a proposal that several school board members said prompted many parent phone calls over the previous weekend. Before the public comment period, Vice Chair Ronnie Holden announced that a “misconception” had been...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023

Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening this weekend on the Shore

Drummondtown Baptist Church 23474 Front St, Accomac, VA. Drummondtown Baptist Church at the corner of Back and Front Streets in Accomac will be holding their annual Candlelight Service on December 23rd at 7:30 pm. They will also have a short Christmas Day Service at 10:00 am. Everyone is Welcome!. Free.
ACCOMAC, VA
WBOC

Most Wanted Monday – December 19, 2022

We are less than a week away from Christmas and Santa is doing his final revisions on that big, long, list. And speaking of lists, we have a new one as well. Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here to share, and let's just say none of them are in the nice column.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Floods slam Eastern Shore Bayside Friday

Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.
SAXIS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Melfa woman arrested and charged in Saturday afternoon incident

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 17, 2022 at approximately 3:24 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in reference to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street of Melfa, Virginia. Shortly after receiving this information, Riverside Shore...
MELFA, VA
WMDT.com

Snow Hill man arrested after robbery spree in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A Snow Hill man is facing serious charges after police say he tried to rob two stores. Around 1:57 a.m. on December 23rd, Accomack County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the Royal Farms in Nelsonia, Va. Later that day, around 9:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Oak Hall, Va.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WBOC

ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

