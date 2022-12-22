Read full article on original website
easternshorepost.com
Accomack School Board approves Saturday school for those wanting it
The Accomack school board voted 6-3 Tuesday night to approve spending more than $1 million on Saturday school, a proposal that several school board members said prompted many parent phone calls over the previous weekend. Before the public comment period, Vice Chair Ronnie Holden announced that a “misconception” had been...
shoredailynews.com
Assateague Over Sand Vehicle permits available online in 2023
Purchasing an Over Sand Vehicle (OSC) permit at Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore and the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will be easier in 2023, according to an announcement. The permits will be available online beginning Jan. 4. Facility Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne invites visitors to take an early tour of...
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's Paradise
While this historic small town draws plenty of visitors for its beautiful tree-lined streets and Victorian town center, it is also home to a thriving dining scene. Berlin is located on the eastern coast in Worcester County about 10 minutes from the Delaware border.
Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better
Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening this weekend on the Shore
Drummondtown Baptist Church 23474 Front St, Accomac, VA. Drummondtown Baptist Church at the corner of Back and Front Streets in Accomac will be holding their annual Candlelight Service on December 23rd at 7:30 pm. They will also have a short Christmas Day Service at 10:00 am. Everyone is Welcome!. Free.
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
WBOC
Most Wanted Monday – December 19, 2022
We are less than a week away from Christmas and Santa is doing his final revisions on that big, long, list. And speaking of lists, we have a new one as well. Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here to share, and let's just say none of them are in the nice column.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Maryland should be put on your list of places to eat.
Police looking for suspect after Eastern Shore incidents
Accomack Co. police said a man has been arrested and charged, while the search is on for another suspect after an armed robbery and another attempted armed robbery.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
2 dogs dead, home destroyed, in major house fire on Eastern Shore
Two dogs died in a fire, and a third is missing, after improperly-stored ash from a wood stove caused a fire in Dorchester County yesterday afternoon.
shoredailynews.com
Floods slam Eastern Shore Bayside Friday
Water driven by strong winds caused flooding that was more severe than expected at high tide Friday. There were reports of major flooding in low lying areas. Many residents of bayside communities were unable to go home or were stranded in their homes and unable to get out due to flooded roads. A report from Saxis was that water covered the causeway up to the tops of the guard rails. The National Weather service posted flood warnings until 7 pm Friday night. Flooding was reported at Deep Creek, Chesconessex, Saxis, Sanford, East Point and Broadway road, Harborton and along the other bayside creeks. A coffin surfaced in Saxis and floated down the street.
shoredailynews.com
Melfa woman arrested and charged in Saturday afternoon incident
According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 17, 2022 at approximately 3:24 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in reference to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street of Melfa, Virginia. Shortly after receiving this information, Riverside Shore...
WMDT.com
Snow Hill man arrested after robbery spree in Accomack County
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A Snow Hill man is facing serious charges after police say he tried to rob two stores. Around 1:57 a.m. on December 23rd, Accomack County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the Royal Farms in Nelsonia, Va. Later that day, around 9:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Oak Hall, Va.
WBOC
ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
