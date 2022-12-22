OBITUARY: Virginia Mae Sullivan

Virginia Mae Sullivan passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at age 86.

Virginia was born in Fairview TN to Effie Mae Pyron and John Boone.

She married Robert Clyde Sullivan and they raised three children. She enjoyed travel and reading. She also enjoyed her job as a waitress.

Mrs. Sullivan is preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Robert Clyde Sullivan, son Robert Wayne Sullivan, granddaughter Courtney Andrews, and parents Effie and John Boone.

She is survived by children: Don (Judy) Sullivan and Wanda (Jere) Andrews: grandchildren: Matthew (Morgan) Andrews, Jeremy (Kim) Andrews, and Delanie Sullivan; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister Betty Jo Wheeler.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Jeff Archey, is 1 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Lampley Cemetery, Fairview TN at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

