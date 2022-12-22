ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Carter Eugene Meade

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Carter Eugene Meade, age 4, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in Nashville on July 5, 2018.

Carter was a selfless child and always wanted to make sure that everyone around him was okay. He was known by his family and friends to be sharp, smart, and solitary. Anything to do with Pokémon brought him true joy. He loved to eat chicken with ketchup, of course, and macaroni and cheese.

His family was very important to him and he loved playing with his brother and sisters. He had a special love for his cat named Pickles, that his dad named. Anything that he would set his mind to do, he could do.

He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Albert and Peggy Meade, Dennis Ulrich, and Bill Latta.

Carter is survived by his parents, Randall and Brittany Meade; brother, Waylon Cash; sisters, Peyton Nicole, Kennedy Reagan, and Ellie June; grandparents, Jennifer and Robert Clayton, Kat and Scott Latta, Adam Larson; great-grandmothers, Rosemaire Ulrich, Faye Latta, and Barbara Jewell.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mount Juliet, 2229 N. Mount Juliet Rd., Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Interment will follow the service at the Hermitage Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

