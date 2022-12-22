OBITUARY: Tommy Ray Foxworth

Tommy Ray Foxworth passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Tommy was born in Cookeville TN. He worked in Parks and Recreation. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a member of the Church of God.

Mr. Foxworth is survived by children: Angel (Paul) Myers, Brandon Webb, Sammy (Melinda) Foxworth, and Charlie Foxworth; grandchildren: Madison, Kinsley, and Seth Myers, and Jaxson Foxworth; and two sisters.

He is preceded in death by wife Joette Graves Foxworth and mother Ruby Ramsey.

The Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Family will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation is Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

