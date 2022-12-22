Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in TexasTravel MavenCollege Station, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing A&M student Tanner Hoang found dead in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin, according to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook page, which was providing official search updates. Hoang went missing on Dec. 16 and hadn’t been heard from since. The 22-year-old Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found, search continues for Hoang
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking area Thursday afternoon. An update Friday afternoon revealed his vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 24
Santa’s Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight (3-11 p.m. Christmas Day), 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Daily through Dec. 30. Christmas in the Park, 6-11 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.
Bryan College Station Eagle
We are grateful to be a part of this community
Merry Christmas from The Eagle family to yours. We hope everyone is staying safe and warm on this holiday and is surrounded by the love of family and good friends. As we close out another year, we can’t say enough how grateful we are to live and work right here in Bryan-College Station. We can think of no place we’d rather be.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 7: Amazon drones land in College Station
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The addition of an Amazon Prime Air drone facility is The Eagle’s No. 7 story in 2022. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local Kiddie Academy embraces season of giving
The season of giving is more about the feeling that provides than the tangible goods given to those around us, according to Brian Van Dyck, owner of childcare centers the Kiddie Academy of College Station and the Kiddie Academy of Bryan. “There’s intangible feelings, intangible things that you’ll never be...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 7: Franklin wins back-to-back state football titles
Editor’s note: Franklin’s run to a second straight state title in football is The Eagle’s No. 7 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 6: Texas A&M men's basketball team makes NIT run to New York
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s NCAA tournament snub and NIT run is The Eagle’s No. 6 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Bryan College Station Eagle
2023 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks signs with Texas A&M
The Texas A&M football team added a 17th member to its 2023 signing class on Friday as Katy Paetow defensive end David Hicks signed with the Aggies. Hicks (6-4, 280) is the nation’s top-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Hicks was...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local nonprofit working to provide Christmas gifts to hospitalized children in Ukraine
The spirit of Christmas is being carried from the Brazos Valley all the way to Ukraine, as a small nonprofit in North Zulch is working to raise money to provide gifts for hospitalized children in the war-torn country. Lena Denman founded the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation of North Zulch in...
