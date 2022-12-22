ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area

Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Missing A&M student Tanner Hoang found dead in Austin

Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin, according to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook page, which was providing official search updates. Hoang went missing on Dec. 16 and hadn’t been heard from since. The 22-year-old Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of...
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found, search continues for Hoang

Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking area Thursday afternoon. An update Friday afternoon revealed his vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Texas 360 and the Colorado River.
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 24

Santa’s Wonderland, 3 p.m.-midnight (3-11 p.m. Christmas Day), 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Daily through Dec. 30. Christmas in the Park, 6-11 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

We are grateful to be a part of this community

Merry Christmas from The Eagle family to yours. We hope everyone is staying safe and warm on this holiday and is surrounded by the love of family and good friends. As we close out another year, we can’t say enough how grateful we are to live and work right here in Bryan-College Station. We can think of no place we’d rather be.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local Kiddie Academy embraces season of giving

The season of giving is more about the feeling that provides than the tangible goods given to those around us, according to Brian Van Dyck, owner of childcare centers the Kiddie Academy of College Station and the Kiddie Academy of Bryan. “There’s intangible feelings, intangible things that you’ll never be...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

2023 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks signs with Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team added a 17th member to its 2023 signing class on Friday as Katy Paetow defensive end David Hicks signed with the Aggies. Hicks (6-4, 280) is the nation’s top-ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Hicks was...

