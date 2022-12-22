ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Phelps Dunbar attorney makes Lawyers of Color list, local engineer honored

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated a year of new projects, innovative initiatives and economic development advancements at its annual year-end meeting. Shane Yokum, zoning administrator for Jefferson Parish, was honored with the Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent (HEART) Award. Yokum and his team reviewed existing processes...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Around Ascension for Dec. 28, 2022

Submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings. Parish offices close. Ascension Parish government offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year's holiday. Marketplace...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
New hires at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese

Dr. J. Ryan Shows and Dr. Lauren Zatarain will begin practicing at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, effective Jan. 4. Shows and Zatarain will join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates. Shows earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association hold Christmas event

The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at Big Mike's Restaurant. Special guests were state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope. Mincey updated the group on legislative action, education summits and infrastructure improvements. The teachers and guests enjoyed a Festive Foto...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel

Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
GARYVILLE, LA

