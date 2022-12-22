Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Phelps Dunbar attorney makes Lawyers of Color list, local engineer honored
The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated a year of new projects, innovative initiatives and economic development advancements at its annual year-end meeting. Shane Yokum, zoning administrator for Jefferson Parish, was honored with the Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent (HEART) Award. Yokum and his team reviewed existing processes...
Livingston Parish school board bans critical race theory, though not much expected to change
When the Livingston Parish School Board passed a resolution opposing critical race theory and "other race-based training," the goal was not to halt any teaching currently underway in parish classrooms, but rather to prevent such rhetoric from entering them, according to the board member who proposed the measure. The school...
Around Ascension for Dec. 28, 2022
Submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings. Parish offices close. Ascension Parish government offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year's holiday. Marketplace...
New hires at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese
Dr. J. Ryan Shows and Dr. Lauren Zatarain will begin practicing at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, effective Jan. 4. Shows and Zatarain will join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates. Shows earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine at...
Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association hold Christmas event
The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at Big Mike's Restaurant. Special guests were state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope. Mincey updated the group on legislative action, education summits and infrastructure improvements. The teachers and guests enjoyed a Festive Foto...
Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel
Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
Guest column: Orion splashdown highlights Stennis' vital role in space exploration
Splashdown and recovery of NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 11 concluded a successful Artemis I maiden mission and set the stage for the agency to move ahead in its effort to explore the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all. Orion’s successful...
