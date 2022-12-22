ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed

PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew

Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
PARAMUS, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 charged with burglary in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested after a burglary in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to police. On Dec. 20, at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors house and saw one of the males enter through a window, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Franklin Township police investigating armed robbery at liquor store

FRANKLIN TWP, NJ – Police in Franklin Township are investigating after a liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. According to police, an armed robbery that occurred at the Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday at approximately 6:49 PM. Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the subject or has more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nicholas Pasculli at 856-694-1415 ext. 274. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at crimetips@franklintownship.com, The post Franklin Township police investigating armed robbery at liquor store appeared first on Shore News Network.
FRANKLIN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested after three-week long drug investigation in Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A three-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of of heroin and crack cocaine in Phillipsburg has led to the arrest of a Warren County man, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Phillipsburg Police...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine

MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
LIBERTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Cops: Drunk driver passed out in car had gun, drugs

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Byram Township police say a man found passed out in a car led officers to drugs and a handgun. On Dec. 17, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Cranberry Ledge Road. When the officers arrived, they found Thomas A. Buhlinger Jr. in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle, police said.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Carbon County man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Lehigh Township, chief says

UPDATE: Driver identified in Route 145 crash, died of his injuries, coroner says. The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

