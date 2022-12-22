Read full article on original website
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed
PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paramus Police Bust Burglary Crew
Paramus police interrupted a noontime home break-in and nabbed a burglary crew on Friday. Initial details were scant. Four burglars apparently bailed out of two sedans following the Dec. 23 break-in on Haywood Drive, witnesses said. Various real estate listings value the home near North Farview Avenue, a short distance...
Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
3 charged with burglary in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested after a burglary in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to police. On Dec. 20, at 9:54 a.m., police responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors house and saw one of the males enter through a window, police said.
Franklin Township police investigating armed robbery at liquor store
FRANKLIN TWP, NJ – Police in Franklin Township are investigating after a liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. According to police, an armed robbery that occurred at the Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday at approximately 6:49 PM. Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the subject or has more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nicholas Pasculli at 856-694-1415 ext. 274. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at crimetips@franklintownship.com, The post Franklin Township police investigating armed robbery at liquor store appeared first on Shore News Network.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Driver’s blood-alcohol was 3x the legal limit in deadly Airport Road crash, DA says
The driver in a deadly wrong-way, head-on crash in Lehigh County had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time, the county district attorney announced. Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside, Pa., was arraigned Thursday on charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault...
Medical Attention Needed For Police Officer, Guests In Hilton Meadowlands Fire
A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and several guests reportedly required medical attention in a Christmas weekend fire at the Hilton Meadowlands just off the NJ Turnpike in East Rutherford. Multiple ambulances responded to 2 Meadowlands Plaza after garbage apparently caught fire on the third floor shortly before...
Man arrested after three-week long drug investigation in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A three-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of of heroin and crack cocaine in Phillipsburg has led to the arrest of a Warren County man, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Phillipsburg Police...
4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis
Police say two of the suspects in the robbery are teenagers.
Driver identified in Route 145 crash, died from multiple injuries, coroner says
The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Route 145 was identified as 63-year-old Gregory Allen Mertz, according to the Northampton County coroner. Mertz, of Palmerton, Carbon County, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Lehigh Township, Coroner Zachary Lysek said late Friday afternoon. Mertz...
Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine
MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker
A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town. Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for...
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
Cops: Drunk driver passed out in car had gun, drugs
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Byram Township police say a man found passed out in a car led officers to drugs and a handgun. On Dec. 17, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Cranberry Ledge Road. When the officers arrived, they found Thomas A. Buhlinger Jr. in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle, police said.
Carbon County man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Lehigh Township, chief says
UPDATE: Driver identified in Route 145 crash, died of his injuries, coroner says. The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
N.J. State Police seek assistance identifying man found on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who was located at 9:22 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 3.5 in Knowlton Township. He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140...
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
Man arrested for Rockland County burglary, also has 2 active warrants and bench warrant
Ramapo police arrested an un-named 27-year-old man for trying to burglarize a home in the Hillcrest area on Monday.
