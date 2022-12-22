EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene declared an ice emergency Thursday night due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO