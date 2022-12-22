Read full article on original website
lebanonlocalnews.com
Mayor, city manager address ‘state of the city’
Mayor Paul Aziz and City Manager Nancy Brewer shared “state of the city” addresses during the Dec. 2 Lebanon Chamber of Commerce Forum Lunch. “Things are running really smoothly,” Aziz said, “so the new mayor [Kenneth Jackola, elected in November] and council will have a great opportunity to move forward and not have a lot of obstacles, other than the normal ones you have.”
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Complaints prompt property cleanup
A Linn County-funded cleanup took place Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 2187 Mill St., next to Porter Park, after several years of complaints led county commissioners to issue a declaration of necessity in April. A prepared statement by County Communications Officer Alex Paul explained that the property, which sits within Lebanon’s...
eugeneweekly.com
Looking Back at 2022
The year 2022 is on its way out, and what a news-filled time it’s been. We endured two elections, wildfires, a recall election that rocked the Eugene City Council — and so much more. One way we here at Eugene Weekly reflect on the year is by looking...
eugeneweekly.com
‘Not a Very Just System’
“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
klcc.org
Lincoln County changes racist road name
A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
hereisoregon.com
This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand
Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
kezi.com
Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene declared an ice emergency Thursday night due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley
It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
Emerald Media
Oregon adds huge defensive presence with Blake Purchase
The No. 1 player in the state of Colorado is headed to Eugene next season. Blake Purchase officially signed with the Ducks as National Signing Day came to a close. Purchase is a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado. He played at Cherry Creek High School, which just won its fourth straight 5A State Championship.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
Emerald Media
Oregon adds kicker Grant Meadors to 2023 recruit class
When Camden Lewis eventually leaves the Oregon football team, Grant Meadors will be the next big leg for the Ducks. Meadors is a kicker out of Bakersfield, Calif., and is the No. 9 kicker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Meadors just helped Liberty High School top off...
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hours
EUGENE, Oreg. - Following dozens of car accidents between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, officials are urging caution and encouraging people to avoid driving if possible.
nftplazas.com
RTFKT and Division Street Drop Exclusive NFT Collection
Nike owned mega fashion brand, RTFKT, has partnered with branding company, Division Street, to drop an exclusive AR helmet NFT collection. Following the sale, Division Street will then use the proceeds from the NFTs to support student athletes at the University of Oregon. Who benefits from the collection?. The project...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
kezi.com
Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea
ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
