Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
John Bel Edwards says one GOP gubernatorial candidate is "extreme and partisan"
Gov. John Bel Edwards had something good to say about all the major Republicans who want his job — except one. “The most extreme and partisan — and extremely partisan person — that I know,” said Edwards, in an interview, about Attorney General Jeff Landry, the only Republican who has officially declared his candidacy at this point.
One lap to go: John Bel Edwards looks to his final year with a full slate of plans
Eight years ago, he was a long-shot candidate to be elected governor, a Democrat running for Louisiana’s top job in a deeply Republican state. Gov. John Bel Edwards won a surprise victory in 2015. Since then, he has tamed the huge budget deficit he inherited, helped keep the peace after the shootings of Alton Sterling and Baton Rouge police officers in 2016, imposed strict restrictions — since lifted — on how people could gather during the COVID pandemic and, after winning a second term, managed the recovery from hurricanes Delta, Laura and Ida.
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
Duck numbers up — way up; Arctic front should help move more birds into Louisiana
Merry Christmas, and, on this special day, there’s the hope you’re doing something more important than reading this column. This Arctic invasion comes on the heels of a report from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study Group showing a December survey estimate of more than 1½ times as many ducks in our state than were counted the week leading up to November’s opening in the West, then East Waterfowl zones.
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel
Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
Grandmother's Buttons is closing its doors, but its heirloom pieces will live on
For 37 years, Grandmother's Buttons has floated in time, anchored by its 19th- and 20th-century antique button jewelry on the fringes of the digital age. The business has a website, and it's easily found on social media, but a part of Grandmother's Buttons' charm has been untainted by time in St. Francisville's historic district.
St. Thomas More, St. Martinville tourneys top long list of holiday hoops events
The week after Christmas is a special time for prep basketball fans with the area's two preeminent tournaments set to tip off on Tuesday. The 40th annual Sunkist Shootout gets started at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More with Opelousas Catholic (7-3) taking on Teurlings Catholic (4-3). The 16-team...
Listen to Papa Noel read 'Cajun Night Before Christmas': 'Ha, Gaston! Ha, Tiboy!'
The beloved Louisiana children's book, "The Cajun Night Before Christmas," celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It tells the story of a muskrat-clad St. Nick visiting the bayou. Instead of a sleigh, he has a skiff pulled by eight alligators with names like Gaston, Pierre, Suzette and Renee. The tale,...
