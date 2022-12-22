Read full article on original website
Related
streetwisereports.com
Gold Miner Strikes 19.1m of 43.3 g/t Au at Alaska Property
North American gold explorer HighGold Mining Inc. (HIGH:TSX.V; HGGOF:OTCQX), yesterday announced the results from assays collected from four resource infill and expansion drill holes at its Johnson Tract (JT) Project in Southcentral Alaska, U.S. The JT Project is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project that encompasses about 8,475...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Ars Technica
The Moon landing was faked, and wind farms are bad
Germany ranks third in the world for installed wind power capacity. In 2020, almost a quarter of the country’s energy came from wind, and the government has pledged to double that by 2030, designating 2 percent of Germany’s landmass to become wind farms. Switching away from fossil fuels...
marinelink.com
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Police take down cocaine ‘super cartel,’ seize 33 tons of drugs
Police in six countries have teamed up to take down a “super cartel” said to be controlling a third of Europe’s cocaine trade, leading to dozens of arrests and large-scale drug seizures, the European Union crime agency announced Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been cuffed during “Operation Desert Light,” with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between Nov. 8 and 19. The agency said police forces involved in the investigation targeted both the “command-and-control center and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe.” Over 33 tons of drugs were confiscated in Spain, France, Belgium,...
Archaeologists discover mummies with solid-gold tongues in Egypt
Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered several ancient mummies with solid-gold tongues in their mouths. The bizarre finding was made when preserved corpses were unearthed at the Quweisna necropolis in the central Nile Delta, about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300 BCE and 640 BCE. Experts investigating tombs at the site found several mummies with gold chips shaped like human tongues in their mouths, said Dr. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Archeology, in a press release. Experts believe the real tongues of the dead were cut out during the embalming process and replaced with a piece of gold resembling...
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Egyptian ring featuring 'god of fun' discovered in ancient burial
A mysterious burial from ancient Egypt contains gold jewelry, including three rings — one featuring the Bes, the god of fun — and a necklace.
Modern Humans Interbred And Coexisted Side-By-Side W/Neanderthals In Europe For Roughly 3,000 Years, Says New Research
Researchers in Leiden, Netherlands, recently analyzed dozens of ancient artifacts indicating that modern humans coexisted with Neanderthals for several thousand years. The research indicates an overlap of modern humans and neanderthals in France and northern Spain "for much longer than previously thought." [i]
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
constructiontechnology.media
Japan considers US$7 billion tunnel
Japan is reported to be considering the construction of a 31km tunnel that would cost an estimated US$7 billion. The Tsugaru Strait Tunnel Project would be an underground tunnel structure connecting the mainland of Japan to the northern region Hokkaido — this would become the second tunnel connecting the regions.
rigzone.com
Aussie Gov't Intervention Pauses Senex Energy's $1B Investment
The risk to future investment from the Australian Government's radical intervention in the gas market has been demonstrated, with Senex Energy pausing a $1Bn domestic gas supply expansion. — The risk to future investment from the Australian Government’s radical intervention in the gas market has been demonstrated, with Senex Energy pausing a $1 billion domestic gas supply expansion.
rigzone.com
Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700K Barrels
Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. “We are ready to partially cut our production early next year,” he said...
A mysterious set of bones was found in a bog in Europe, and they could indicate an ancient ritual
The "bog body" was discovered in October near a Stone Age ax, animal bones, and ceramics, researchers said.
rigzone.com
Fire Detected Onboard Prelude FLNG Facility
A Shell spokesperson has confirmed to Rigzone that a fire was detected onboard the Prelude Floating Liquid Natural Gas (FLNG) facility offshore Australia. “On Wednesday 21 December at 16:25 AWST, there was a small fire detected onboard Prelude in a turbine enclosure,” the Shell spokesperson told Rigzone. “The fire...
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
