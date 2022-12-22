Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Related
Boys’ Soccer: Long Beach Poly, Millikan Play Scoreless Draw
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
VIDEO: Millikan vs Wilson Girls’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. An LBC native,...
Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Edges Idaho
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. This season has included plenty of games left unfinished by Long Beach State men’s basketball, but All-Big West guard Joel Murray helped the Beach close out a nail-biter against Idaho on Wednesday at Walter Pyramid.
Water Polo: Wilson, Poly, Millikan Girls Win at Moore League Showcase
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. When the night concluded at the Moore League Showcase Wilson, Poly and Millikan all came away with comfortable wins, but with six teams in action – it was more than just about wins and losses.
‘Long Live the King’: Mural honoring famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 unveiled
The famed Los Angeles mountain lion P-22, who captured the hearts of Angelenos, now lives on in a mural honoring the beloved feline in Fairfax. P-22 was euthanized on Dec. 17 due to severe injuries after being hit by a car along with various age-related illnesses. A gathering was held on Sunday at Griffith Park […]
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
PHOTOS: Jordan vs Long Beach Poly Basketball
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
Water warning issued for several Southland beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a warning for beachgoers ahead of the holiday weekend due to high bacteria levels at several popular destinations. The warning, issued Friday afternoon, disclosed that people visiting the beach should be wary of swimming, surfing or playing in the ocean waters of: Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach,28th Street Extension in Manhattan Beach,Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro,Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica,Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach,Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey. "These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested," a statement from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Restaurant Named One of 101 Best LA Restaurants
A.O.C. included in LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list. A Brentwood restaurant has been named by the Los Angeles Times as one of the 101 best restaurants in the city. A.O.C. Wine Bar, with locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a post on its Instagram page on December 8th. It was also the day that the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles list was released, so the post also celebrated AOC’s inclusion in this exceptional list. AOC posted this, “Happy 20th Anniversary to us!! Thank you @bill_addison + @latimesfood -we are beyond thrilled!! 🙏🏼” that specifically thanked Bill Addison, the chief Los Angeles Times food critic.
Basketball: Jordan Dominates Long Beach Poly In Landmark Win
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Local Pasadena Bookstore With 50,000 Titles In-Stock
Thirty years ago, Book Alley started in an Old Pasadena alley. Twenty years ago, Tom Rogers bought the business and moved to a much larger building at 1252 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena. Owning and managing a bookstore was a natural fit for Rogers. He started his “book” career working for...
King Tide to hit Orange County beaches
Editor’s note: This story was updated to remove an incorrect term. Forecasters are calling for a large King Tide to hit the Orange County coast this week. It’s expected to hit our shores Thursday but the largest tides, reaching over 7 feet, will arrive on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The […]
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Kane Young, Jordan Basketball. Kane Young helped lead his team to a...
VIDEO: Millikan vs Wilson Wrestling
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports...
Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail
A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
The best of 2022: Top 10 Los Angeles restaurants you need to try
There is always something to do in Los Angeles. With endless options when it comes to entertainment, and new restaurants opening every day, it can be difficult to make the right choice, which is why we decided to make a list of some of the best restaurants in...
iheart.com
Ferrari Split In Half During Horrific Crash In Southern California PHOTOS
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon. KTLA says the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon,...
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0