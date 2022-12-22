ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Rain, plunging temps could create treacherous holiday travel; NJ state offices to close

By Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com
 7 days ago

Christmas is fast approaching, but so is an unfortunate mix of weather this weekend. With both rain and freezing weather in the forecast, it could be an icy holiday, with a flash freeze warning in effect.

Rain hit North Jersey on Thursday and and will continue into Friday. While the temperature is forecast to be as high as the mid-50s on Friday, it is expected to rapidly drop, with possible lows in the single digits, thanks to a blast of an arctic cold front. There is also a small chance of snow.

"Right now we have air temperatures below freezing at around 3 in the afternoon [Friday]," National Weather Service meteorologist James Tomasini said.

With such precipitous drops, the risk of roads freezing over is significant, particularly bridges and thoroughfares at higher elevations. As a result, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that all state offices would be shuttered on Friday, with employees working remotely to perform "essential business."

He urged all residents to refrain from travel.

But on Thursday, Bergen County was less concerned with the next day's snowfall than the rapidly dropping temperatures, said Derek Sands, the county's spokesperson.

"We're expecting a lot more rain, but then it's going to get cold," Sands said that morning.

Crews are prepared to put salt down, Sands said, but they won't be able to do it before the rain starts, since the salt would just be washed away.

Sands added that over 100 county snowplows and salt trucks will be available, if needed, and about 100 workers will be on call and are anticipating working 12-hour shifts.

If there is snow, the county is responsible for plowing certain towns including Carlstadt, Lodi, Hackensack, Franklin Lakes, Wyckoff, Mahwah, Fort Lee, Cliffside Park and the often-dangerous Skyline Drive in Oakland.

The county is also prepared to offer salt reimbursement to towns it does not plow, Sands said.

Hackensack fire Capt. Peter Rocco said his department is working closely with the city office of emergency management and department of public works, the latter of which is clearing storm drains and preparing to deploy salt trucks.

"We're ensuring we have adequate personnel on duty to handle any and all emergencies that may arise," Rocco said. "Our high-water rescue truck is prepared to make any water rescues as well as all of our boats."

The rain is predicted to stop Friday, but temperatures could stay below freezing through early next week. So while it likely won't be a white Christmas, it may be an icy one, so caution is important for anyone traveling for the holidays.

"Hopefully people have been well-informed of this upcoming storm," Rocco said. "If possible, travel [Wednesday] or [Thursday] before the storm hits and then stay off the roads, if possible, Friday."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rain, plunging temps could create treacherous holiday travel; NJ state offices to close

