J. Moon
4d ago
I agree that all children need love, however with that being said, the children do not need to be confused about what a mom and dad.
Reply(28)
119
Nicki Collins
3d ago
Your #1 responsibility of being parents is to teach your children about God..how can you ever teach them about God when you go against God.
Reply(23)
51
tell it like it is!
4d ago
this is so wrong, and this is coming from a gay man,it just not right for a child to have to be exposed to there lifestyle
Reply(22)
106
