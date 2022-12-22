ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Upworthy

Former foster kid asked to be adopted by a family he sold a car to: 'I’m blessed'

There is no substitute for family, and a young person who was reared in foster care was hoping to find one in a couple of potential auto buyers he met last year. Video captures the Wilkinsons family's emotional response to salesperson Davon Woods' recorded message asking them to become his "forever family" and whether he could take their last name. The Wilkinsons family left the lot in April 2021 with a car and a new friend. The 27-year-old Woods said he never had a relationship with either of his parents while growing up in the foster care system. When Sarah Wilkonson learned of this, she and her parents made an effort to connect with Woods whenever they could, per Goodnewsnetwork.
Upworthy

Gay dads adopt six siblings so they can grow up together after they spent 4 years in foster care

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 16, 2022. A gay couple from Pennsylvania adopted six siblings who remained in foster care for 1,640 days. Steve Anderson-McLean and Rob Anderson-McLean adopted all of the kids to prevent them from being split up. The couple adopted Carlos, 14, Guadalupe, 13, Maria, 12, Selena, 10, Nasa, 9, and Max, 7, on May 23, 2019. Steve Anderson-McLean recalled the moment of adoption in an emotional interview with Good Morning America. "The judge asked, 'Do you understand at this point forward they are your children? They are just as much as your biological children.' Obviously, we knew that, but when I looked up and saw all those eyes, it was very emotional," said Anderson-McLean. "We never imagined we'd be lucky enough or blessed enough to have six."
Upworthy

Mom reveals how to get children to listen to you without yelling, and parents totally agree

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 23, 2022. It has since been updated. Children often drive their parents up the wall, constantly pushing the limits. In most cases, it takes a parent losing their sh*t for the kids to finally listening to them. Tia Slighthman, a parenting coach, said it doesn't always have to be that way. Slighthman shared an insightful video on TikTok, about setting clear and concrete boundaries with kids so you don't have to yell for them to listen to you. Many parents who watched the video had a lightbulb moment with many vowing to try Slighthman's methods to get their children to listen to them. Slighthman, a parenting coach, teacher and bestselling author is also the mother of two kids.
lovewhatmatters.com

My Quest To Change The Foster Care System

“I always knew that I wanted to be a mother, but I didn’t know how I would get there. Diagnosed with severe migraines in 2nd grade and epilepsy in 6th grade, I often wondered if having children would be in my future. I grew up as the oldest of...
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Upworthy

Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
Aabha Gopan

Mom Dies of a 'Broken Heart' After Finding Her Son, 34, Dead

A mother passed away supposedly of ‘broken heart syndrome’ just three days after she found her son dead in their house. Elizabeth Ilich, a local resident of Coober Pedy, passed away tragically due to ‘broken heart syndrome’ after her 34-year-old son, Goran Ilich, died because of an unknown reason.
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Rebecca Gold

Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One

It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
New York Post

Family exhumes grandma after 10 years, shocked by her appearance

She was still drop-dead gorgeous. A family in the Dominican Republic exhumed their grandmother nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved. When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press. A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom...

