BBC
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
BBC
Sandringham church at Christmas: 'Different vibe' for Royal watchers
The Royal Family has renewed its decades-long tradition of congregating at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day. A lot has changed since their last festive gathering there in 2019, not least the passing of the country's longest-reigning monarch, so how did this year compare for the spectators?
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Crews tackle large fire at Weston industrial estate
A large fire at an industrial estate has been brought under control, officials have said. Twelve fire engines were called out to the Oldmixon industrial estate in Weston-super-Mare at 23:30 GMT. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the premises had been "badly damaged", but no casualties or injuries were reported.
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust declares critical incident
A hospital trust has declared a critical incident and called on the community to help it clear beds. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said demand for urgent care was "far outstripping" its capacity. It said the public could help the situation by taking their relatives and friends home as soon...
BBC
Highnam woman, 90, waits 23 hours for ambulance after stairs fall
A 90-year-old grandmother waited for 23 hours for an ambulance after she fell down the stairs and broke her hip. Jean Stringer was forced to lie on the floor from 15:30 GMT on Boxing Day until 14:45 the following day. Her family say she was in so much pain they...
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
BBC
Wymondham: New primary school planned for expanding town
A new primary school has been planned for a rapidly expanding town. The proposed 420-pupil school could be built in Silfield, on the outskirts of Wymondham, near Norwich. The area's population has swelled in recent years - with about 1,500 homes planned or being built in Wymondham - and there are a lack of school places.
BBC
Daresbury house fire: Man dies two weeks after fiancee
A man has died following a fire at his house, two weeks after his fiancee was fatally injured in the blaze. Kieran Naylor, 33, died on 26 December after sustaining serious injuries during the fire on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire, on 12 December. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day...
BBC
Half a spoon - the most sentimental items in our kitchens
Alongside the non-stick trays and hi-tech gadgets in our kitchens can often be found a piece of cherished cookware. A hand-me-down pot, pan or kitchen utensil that stirs up treasured memories of home, ancestral traditions or loved ones not with us anymore. After The Food Chain on the BBC World...
BBC
The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes
When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
BBC
Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings". He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support. Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community...
BBC
Otter saved from underneath set of stairs in Penzance
An otter is being cared for after it was rescued from underneath a set of stairs outside a warehouse in Cornwall. The otter - which appeared to be dehydrated - was spotted by staff at Penzance Harbour on Wednesday, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said. Dubbed the "Pirate of...
BBC
Deborah Steel: Sister of missing landlady vows to find truth
A sister of a pub landlady who went missing 25 years ago has vowed to carry on the family's search for answers. Police believe Deborah Steel, 37, was murdered after a shift at the Royal Standard in Ely, Cambridgeshire, in 1997, but no-one has ever been charged. Gini Secker, who...
