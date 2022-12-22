Welcoming a pet into one's life is a heartwarming experience. They spend time with you, play with you and slowly grow very close to you. Knowing how much his father wanted a kitten, TikTok user Riyadh Khalaf recently surprised his dad with a tiny feline for his birthday. The birthday boy's response to the little one was so adorable that it's melting the hearts of millions online. In a now-viral video of the grand surprise, Khalaf films his dad walking into a room and stopping in his tracks when he spots the kitten. "Happy Birthday dad, it's your kitten," he says, to which his father responds, "No way, I can't believe it." Khalaf's dad then goes on to get a closer look at the cat and says, "Oh Jesus that is so beautiful." When his family informs him that the cat's name is "Lulu," he instantly replies: "Don't mess with my Lulu." He then goes back to adoring the cat and says, "Can you believe we have a cat? She's so tiny," and kisses the kitten.

25 DAYS AGO