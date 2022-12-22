Read full article on original website
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Dad has the most adorable reaction when daughter comes out to him and people love it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 17, 2021. It has since been updated. Coming out to one's friends and family is a daunting prospect for many even today despite our society making significant progress in acknowledging and rectifying its homophobic attitude. This is particularly true for LGBTQ+ youth with intolerant, anti-gay parents as they face the threat of often violent and humiliating persecution from their family and even expulsion from home. Hopefully, with some more time and awareness, such fears will completely become a thing of the past as more and more parents normalize loving and accepting their children without any ifs, ands, or buts.
Beautiful reaction of two girls finding out their aunt is a transwoman is winning everyone's hearts
People in the transgender community often go through a lot of challenges and struggles in their lifetime. While they grapple with trying to fit into the world, they also face a number of issues in helping their family accept their reality. Britney P Neang shared a touching video on Instagram of her two nieces patiently listening to her as she explained to them that she is a transwoman. The young girls are seen tearing up as Neang tells them she was assigned male at birth. One of them gently grabs her and collapses onto her chest in a warm and loving embrace. Her remarks visibly moved the youngsters as they acknowledged her identity.
Gay dads adopt six siblings so they can grow up together after they spent 4 years in foster care
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 16, 2022. A gay couple from Pennsylvania adopted six siblings who remained in foster care for 1,640 days. Steve Anderson-McLean and Rob Anderson-McLean adopted all of the kids to prevent them from being split up. The couple adopted Carlos, 14, Guadalupe, 13, Maria, 12, Selena, 10, Nasa, 9, and Max, 7, on May 23, 2019. Steve Anderson-McLean recalled the moment of adoption in an emotional interview with Good Morning America. "The judge asked, 'Do you understand at this point forward they are your children? They are just as much as your biological children.' Obviously, we knew that, but when I looked up and saw all those eyes, it was very emotional," said Anderson-McLean. "We never imagined we'd be lucky enough or blessed enough to have six."
Children's Christmas play goes hilariously wrong as one kid steals 'baby Jesus': 'Cant stop laughing'
A child playing a sheep in the play decided to go rogue and take the story in a different direction.
Family forgot to add their elderly dog on their Christmas card. Their loved ones had questions
With the holiday season upon us, most families have a tradition of sending out Christmas cards with family pictures that often feature their pets. So, when a Massachusetts family forgot to add one of their pets to their Christmas card this year, their family and friends had a lot of questions. Tina Haupert was excited to design and send out the 2022 Christmas card by the first week of December. The Haupert's holiday card had a picture of Tina, her husband Mal, their son Quinn and the latest addition to their family, their pet lizard, Scales. "This year, my son got a lizard so that was kind of the new family member," Haupert told TODAY.
These elderly women with dementia are reinventing themselves to enjoy Christmas with their loved ones
Holiday get-togethers with the family are customary at Betsy Groves' house. The 73-year-old woman from Massachusetts organized, prepared, and managed Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts for her husband Tim, their grown children and spouses, as well as their grandkids. She loved playing the part, which she unwillingly gave up last year after receiving an Alzheimer's disease diagnosis. This Christmas, Groves' husband and their children are in charge. “It was hard letting go and letting others supervise,” she tells TODAY. “It takes a lot of planning, and I wasn’t up for the task.”
Doctor dresses up as Santa every year to bring joy and smiles to thousands of NICU parents
Christmas is usually a joyous time for every family across the world. However, there are some places that are filled with worry and anxiety even during this joyous time. The NICU ward is one such place filled with newborns fighting for their lives and their parents anxiously waiting to finally take their children home. However, a sweet tradition at Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester has been trying to put smiles on everyone's faces during the holiday season since 1984.
21 times trans people were moved to tears by others' reaction to their gender transition
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 11, 2021. It has since been updated. Coming out as trans can be about telling people your preferred pronouns, telling people about the gender identity that you’re comfortable with, and sharing your new name. Coming out can be incredibly anxious, especially considering who you want to come out to. Some are comfortable coming out to their family while some feel more comfortable around friends. You're unsure of the reception of those that matter to you, and their reaction could alter your life for the better or worse. Many trans people took to Twitter to share the most heartwarming reactions to coming out stories, which in many cases is no reaction at all and just treating you like every other person, shared Bored Panda. They shared stories about coming out to friends, family, and even strangers and their reactions will melt your heart.
This holiday advert with a beautiful twist about love and acceptance will move you to tears
The advertising industry has exponentially expanded over the last few years. No sector is untouched by its effects and it is often also used as a powerful tool to spread social messages. One recent example of this is a new ad for J&B Whiskey which is moving everyone to tears. The festive ad, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times on YouTube, depicts a grandfather in what appears to be a small Spanish community secretly learning how to apply makeup, reports TODAY.
Couple hides $1,000 inside baby products at Target Stores to help new parents 'make ends meet'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. A couple who struggled financially after becoming parents is now helping other parents in similar situations. Krystal Duhaney and her husband Patrick are spreading the love by leaving $1,000 worth of cash inside baby products at various Target stores in Southern California, reported People. After having struggled financially in their early days, the couple has now moved up the financial ladder, with Krystal founding Milky Mama, a company that provides breastfeeding support to parents around the world. Krystal is a mother of two and a registered nurse and describes herself as a Mompreneur.
Kids leave adorable note checking in on their neighbor: 'We would like to know you are okay'
Adults are often taken by surprise when children do anything thoughtful. In an endearing Reddit thread, u/olliepots shared the wholesome tale of how some children showed their neighbor, Ms. Karren—who is OP's mom—some kindness by checking in on her. The post touched many people's hearts on the platform and will probably do the same for you. Additionally, the tale features a lovely twist that will leave you in giggles. In the post, the Reddit user described how the children left a message on Karren's door after they saw a stranger visit her home.
Woman reveals how she escaped home invader who tried opening her hotel door using self-made device
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. A TikTok video seemingly alerting people about a contraption that can open hotel room doors from the outside went viral on the platform. Posted by TikTok user braccozz, the video showed a twisted wire being inserted into a room through the gap between the door and the floor and being maneuvered to fit around the door handle in such a way that the person on the other side is able to pull down the handle to open the door. Watched over 13.4 million times on TikTok alone, the video warned: "If you ever see this come under the door, run IMMEDIATELY."
Robert Irwin gets emotional after receiving 19th birthday message from late dad Steve
Robert was just three years old when his father died after being injured by a stingray in 2006.
Mom reveals how to get children to listen to you without yelling, and parents totally agree
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 23, 2022. It has since been updated. Children often drive their parents up the wall, constantly pushing the limits. In most cases, it takes a parent losing their sh*t for the kids to finally listening to them. Tia Slighthman, a parenting coach, said it doesn't always have to be that way. Slighthman shared an insightful video on TikTok, about setting clear and concrete boundaries with kids so you don't have to yell for them to listen to you. Many parents who watched the video had a lightbulb moment with many vowing to try Slighthman's methods to get their children to listen to them. Slighthman, a parenting coach, teacher and bestselling author is also the mother of two kids.
Labrador has the most adorable reaction to Christmas lights show: 'He is so mesmerized'
'Last year we took him there as a little puppy and he loved it,' the pup's owner said.
Her boyfriend asked her to draw a comic about their relationship. Hilarity ensued.
This article originally appeared on 05.12.17. "It was all his idea." An offhand suggestion from her boyfriend of two years coupled with her own lifelong love of comic strips like "Calvin and Hobbes" and "Get Fuzzy" gave 22-year-old Catana Chetwynd the push she needed to start drawing an illustrated series about long-term relationships. Specifically, her own relationship.
Mom tells 9-year-old daughter to 'smile more' for school show and instantly regretted it
There is one request that unites all women and girls no matter their political affiliation or socioeconomic status, and that's telling them to smile when they're just minding their business. Think of it like a fairly universal "don't" when interacting with women, unless you're a photographer hired to take their photo.A mom on TikTok found herself reaping the consequences of telling her 9-year-old daughter to smile when she was rehearsing a performance for her school. To say her daughter was not amused would be an understatement. The mom, whose TikTok name is Anniesgotabun, shared a video before and after her daughter's performance.The caption of the video read "mistakes were made" complete with the facepalm emoji and the hastag #parentingfail. In the first part of the video you can clearly see her daughter going through the motions of the musical production looking unenthusiastic. The mom explains her error via text overlay explaining "my daughter had her final rehearsal for the school musical yesterday."
Man shares how some kids helped him find the joy of being a child again: 'Highlight of my week'
The wholesome bond between these children and their adult neighbor is yet another reminder that sometimes we can learn a lot from youngsters.
There's a wonderful reason why Mister Rogers always said aloud he's feeding his fish.
This article originally appeared on 02.20.18On Feb. 19, 2018, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," turned 50 years old. And the internet was feeling feelings over it.After premiering on Canadian TV in 1963, Fred Rogers' beloved children's program debuted in the U.S. in 1968, inspiring generations of kids across North America to be more thoughtful, kinder neighbors.
