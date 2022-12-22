Read full article on original website
@Brenda
2d ago
My son didn’t call me momma till he was 3years . every day prayed for is for him to call me that . And now my son says it all the time 😊🥰🥰
Reply
7
Mister Squad
3d ago
I felt the same way when my son did the same thing…. This video had me in tears so happy for her…..
Reply
10
AP_000141.266ec75323ae4abfba4a7109bcba420c.0347
3d ago
I would give anything if my 15 year old Austic grandson could talk…he’s non-verbal…he’s severely Autistic
Reply
6
Related
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Stepmom Tells Her She's 'Lucky' to Be Treated as Equal
Should stepchildren be treated the same as biological children?. Photo byPhoto by Gerardo Marrufo on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's no one size fits all manual on how to be the best step-parent, and how to successfully blend two different families together as one.
Upworthy
Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate
School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
My co-worker had no idea that her thirteen-year-old daughter was pregnant
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working in an office, you tend to bond with certain people that you work closely with on a daily basis. Over my twelve years working for one particular corporation, I became very close with one of my older co-workers.
Upworthy
Father bursts into tears after young daughter adorably covers him with her coat as he slept
A very special bond exists between fathers and daughters. Loving dads are consistent supporters, and defenders, and offer their shoulders for you to cry on. And, yes, on occasion, that even entailed dressing up for your princess tea parties in a flower crown or acting as goalkeeper while you took another shot. Fathers encourage their children to think critically, set goals, be competitive, and solve issues pragmatically. They also give us the strength to believe in ourselves and support us while we pursue our goals. However, in a video now going viral on Reddit, these roles were briefly switched. And after viewing the footage, you could find yourself in tears.
Wife tells husband's 7-year-old daughter she can't call her mom, hurts little girl's feelings
Evidently, the girl's biological mother goes on trips all over the world and is absent in the child's life due to her travels. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, science, and news websites, cited within the story**
NBC 29 News
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Gray News) - A family says they are going through an awful time after losing their child to the flu. The DeBord family said their 12-year-old son Anthony first got sick with parainfluenza and was sent to urgent care with shortness of breath. He was treated with a nebulizer and given prescriptions for an inhaler and steroids before being sent home to rest.
Mom Has Split-Second Reaction After She 'Saw Someone' on the Baby Monitor
The top comment on the TikTok video, which has been viewed by more than 30 million people, read: "It looks like your fight or flight glitched."
Upworthy
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother
Is there ever a circumstance where it's okay to treat your children as less than?. The holidays are meant to bring people together, but the irony is that they can often be something that causes enough conflict and drama to tear families apart in the worst of circumstances.
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
A woman "cried out loud" when she found out her husband was a woman after 10 months of marriage
A woman was shocked when she found out her husband was a womanPhoto byGustavo Fring / Pexels. The Unusual incident happened with a newlywed bride, and she cried out loud after revealing she was conned by her husband, who turned out to be a woman, and she didn't realize this for ten months of marriage.
Upworthy
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
Father of woman shot in head on 101 Freeway speaks out as daughter fights for her life
A father is speaking out in hopes of getting answers after his daughter was shot in the head while driving on the 101 Freeway over the weekend. As his daughter fights for her life, he fights for justice and hopes that someone can come forward and help him locate his daughter's shooter. The initial incident happened back on Dec. 17 at around 5:15 p.m, when Ronni Newt, 26-years-old, was driving along the northbound lanes of the 101 in Tarzana, just near the White Oak Avenue off-ramp. It was then that a car-to-car shooting occurred, causing the woman to crash her car...
Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down
A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.
Man Reads 30 Year Old Message His Dad Left Before He Died ‘You're Not My Son, Your Mom Cheated’
This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine facts as given to me by a family friend there at the time; it is used with permission. Have you liked and cherished somebody who did not deserve your affection and kindness? Have you ever been informed that the people you grew up with aren't your true family? Finally, consider how horrible it would be to grow up adoring your parents only to discover they are not really your parents. I have a lot of questions, but I'm afraid none of you will be able to answer them.
Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son
Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.
Father Helps Pay for Three of His Daughter's Weddings But Refuses to Contribute to Her Fourth One
It's not easy to say no to your children, especially when they're in a time of need. But sometimes, you have to put your foot down and refuse their requests - even if it means they'll be angry with you. That's what one father did recently when his 32-year-old daughter asked him to fund her fourth wedding which was highlighted in a recent online post, documented by Taylor McCloud of Newsweek.
Fiction: I Installed A Hidden Camera On My Wife's Car, What I Saw Her Doing With Her Boss Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. Do you believe a family where the wife is the breadwinner will last? Do you believe a wife can remain faithful to her husband despite his financial difficulties? I have so many questions, but I'm afraid none will be answered.
‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’
At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected. “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot. “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.” “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected. “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains. “It’s...
Comments / 27