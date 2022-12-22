Read full article on original website
MLB
Best baseball players born on Christmas Eve
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Perhaps in the spirit of giving, the baseball gods have gifted us several notable MLB players on Christmas Eve. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five born on Dec. 24.
MLB
Evaluating 7 White Sox fan predictions for '23
This story was excerpted from Scott Merkin’s White Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Making predictions for an upcoming Major League Baseball season is tough enough following Spring Training, and those prognostications come after watching baseball for six weeks to gain a working knowledge of teams. Making predictions at the end of the calendar year, when rosters aren’t even fully set, is darn near impossible.
MLB
Here are 3 predictions for Marlins in 2023
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I hope everyone is having a safe and happy holiday season!. With 2023 nearly upon us, that can only mean one thing: Spring...
MLB
3 New Year's Resolutions for the Royals
KANSAS CITY -- It’s about to be a new year, which means new hopes and goals for all of us in 2023. Kansas City is hoping 2023 gives it more wins on the field, at least better than its 65-97 record in 2022. But the key for this coming year is the development of the team's young core at the Major League level, including both position players who debuted last season and pitchers who need to take steps forward.
MLB
Thoughts on Giants contract strategies, DeSclafani
Here are three Giants things I’ve been thinking about as 2022 comes to a close:. There are still so many unanswered questions about what exactly caused the Giants to abruptly pull out of their 13-year, $350 million deal with shortstop Carlos Correa. The Giants have not publicly commented on...
MLB
Here's a to-do list for Cards before spring camp
Here are three things the Cardinals need to get accomplished before the start of Spring Training in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Feb. 12, and position players will be in camp by Feb. 15. 1. Plan extensions for a couple starting pitchers. The franchise is...
MLB
4 reasons to believe in the 2023 Mariners
SEATTLE -- Patience is the word of the hour as the Mariners prepare for what could be a holiday hibernation. It’s perhaps not what fans want to hear, especially with the free agent frenzy recently, but Seattle’s front office recognizes its needs, and its transparency in outlining them typically leads to transactions.
MLB
3 questions for the Cubs entering 2023
CHICAGO -- The Cubs spent much of the last two years keeping an eye on the future as the franchise underwent a dramatic roster overhaul. This offseason, the front office has stepped up spending as it tries to construct a competitive club, while the kids keep climbing up the farm system.
MLB
What's on deck for Red Sox in '23? 3 things to watch for
The Hot Stove season isn’t over yet, despite so many key free agents finding new homes. There is still the trade market, meaning the Red Sox could make some more additions before Spring Training starts. But we’ve already had plenty to digest so far, and here are three things...
MLB
1 holiday wish for every fanbase
Happy holidays, everyone! Just because there isn’t any baseball happening during this holiday week doesn't mean that we're not always -- constantly -- thinking about baseball. Thus, as sugar plum fairies dance around your head, today we make a holiday wish for every team in Major League Baseball. C’mon,...
MLB
3 predictions for the Nationals' 2023 season
There are New Year’s resolutions, but how about new season predictions? There are many facets of the Nationals to consider, from the Major League level to the Minor League system to the Draft. As we look ahead to 2023, here are three things I am thinking and my predictions for them.
MLB
Are the Twins likely to trade the AL batting champ?
The Twins entered this offseason with plenty of money and a relatively depleted farm system -- with that in mind, it’s safe to say that free agency didn’t prove fruitful for the organization, which not only missed on bringing back Carlos Correa but also acquired only Christian Vázquez and Joey Gallo in addition to its earlier trade for Kyle Farmer.
MLB
New year thoughts: Helton, Blackmon and Rockies' hot stove
DENVER -- The Rockies haven't made a major splash since last spring’s signing of Kris Bryant and contract extensions to Kyle Freeland and Ryan McMahon. And they are acknowledging with increasing frequency that this winter is as much about protecting the future as bolstering the current roster. So I’m...
MLB
A sticky bat, a steaming mad Royal and 1 iconic game
The headline in the July 29 afternoon edition of The Kansas City Star was an ecstatic one: “It’s a homer, by George!” But this was not your grandfather’s home run, though your grandfather can probably retell the story well; it would take the work of league officials and state Supreme Court justices, lawsuits, signed affidavits and political fixers to make this long ball officially stand up. On either end of it were two teams who did not like one another, and George Brett was the Kansas City star stuck in the middle.
MLB
Inbox: What will be Chicago's next offseason move?
CHICAGO -- The White Sox Inbox has returned. Before we get to the questions, I want to wish everyone a Happy Hanukkah, a Merry Christmas, and a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year!. What does a playoff-caliber bullpen look like if they trade [Liam] Hendriks? -- @larrybeans1. Not as strong...
MLB
Inbox: Outfield outlook, bullpen blueprint
ARLINGTON -- Rangers fans got their Christmas wish early, when the club added ace Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million deal ahead of the Winter Meetings. With Spring Training just about two months away, a few holes still need to be filled on the roster and questions need to be answered, so it’s the perfect time for an offseason Rangers Inbox:
MLB
Will anyone ever threaten this Rickey record?
Rickey Henderson is the gift that keeps on giving. On this Christmas Day, Rickey’s 64th birthday, we look back on just one of the numerous incredible feats he accomplished during his Hall of Fame career: setting the single-season stolen base record 40 years ago. On Aug. 27, 1982, Henderson...
MLB
Dodgers prospects who should see time in the Majors in '23
LOS ANGELES -- It’s been a wild offseason for many teams around the league. In the National League, the Mets, Braves, Phillies and Cardinals have all gotten significantly better. The same can be said about the Padres, who are making quite the push to narrow the gap in the NL West.
MLB
How Reds' young roster is shaping up for '23
CINCINNATI -- As the calendar switches from 2022 to ‘23, it means there is only a little more than two months remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. It's been a rather quiet offseason for the Reds, but here are some things that I'm thinking about regarding the team.
MLB
Inbox: Revisiting the Hader trade and why it went down
When your front office sabotages the season and you turn around and dump payroll during the offseason, how do you win your fan base back? Just wondering as a former season-ticket holder. -- @crewsin1234. No fuzzy warm-up questions here. Welcome back to the Inbox. We’re off to a bad start...
