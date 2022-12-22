In Dec. 6, Baker received confirmation it was selected as a grant-eligible partner in the 2022 Healthy Cities Campaign. Mayor Darnell Waites said, "I am so pleased that we continue to add value to our public spaces for the members of the Baker community. The NFC partnership is one that I am very excited about, and I would like to thank them for the partnership and generous donation of $35,000 in state-of-the-art fitness equipment."

