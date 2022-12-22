ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
theadvocate.com

Scott apartment complex evacuated because of chemical smell

According to Chief Chad P. Sonnier, Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the Ile Des Cannes apartment complex around 8 p.m. Sunday because of a chemical smell in the area. During the investigation, firefighters determined that the bedroom of a downstairs apartment was being utilized as a storage area for an occupant’s lawn service. Several gas cans were also discovered in the room. The vapors from the downstairs apartment spread throughout the fourplex.
SCOTT, LA
theadvocate.com

Need to catch a CATS bus? Well, tough luck if you're handicapped

A federal judge in Baton Rouge has ruled that too many of the bus stops for the system that serves the city and Baker are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a ruling that may lead to the Capital Area Transit System addressing the hundreds of dilapidated bus stops and benches scattered across the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana Briefs for Dec. 25

Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price. The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel

Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
GARYVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp

Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker receives grant through Healthy Cities Campaign for fitness equipment

In Dec. 6, Baker received confirmation it was selected as a grant-eligible partner in the 2022 Healthy Cities Campaign. Mayor Darnell Waites said, "I am so pleased that we continue to add value to our public spaces for the members of the Baker community. The NFC partnership is one that I am very excited about, and I would like to thank them for the partnership and generous donation of $35,000 in state-of-the-art fitness equipment."
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Dec. 28, 2022

Submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings. Parish offices close. Ascension Parish government offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year's holiday. Marketplace...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

One wounded in Sunset shooting early Monday

One person was wounded in a shooting early Monday, Sunset Police say. Department spokesman Major Peter Guidry III said police were called to the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Pershing Highway at about 2 a.m. Monday. Grand Coteau Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to assist, Guidry...
SUNSET, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association hold Christmas event

The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at Big Mike's Restaurant. Special guests were state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope. Mincey updated the group on legislative action, education summits and infrastructure improvements. The teachers and guests enjoyed a Festive Foto...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New hires at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese

Dr. J. Ryan Shows and Dr. Lauren Zatarain will begin practicing at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, effective Jan. 4. Shows and Zatarain will join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates. Shows earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting

Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Jackson Elementary School students meet Barn Hill animals

On Dec. 9, students at Jackson Elementary School had the opportunity to participate in a learning experience with Barn Hill Preserve and Kids Saving the Rainforest. They met several animals that contribute to the diversity of their ecosystem and learned about the importance of the rainforest and the steps they can take to protect it.

