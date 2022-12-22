Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Scott apartment complex evacuated because of chemical smell
According to Chief Chad P. Sonnier, Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the Ile Des Cannes apartment complex around 8 p.m. Sunday because of a chemical smell in the area. During the investigation, firefighters determined that the bedroom of a downstairs apartment was being utilized as a storage area for an occupant’s lawn service. Several gas cans were also discovered in the room. The vapors from the downstairs apartment spread throughout the fourplex.
theadvocate.com
Assumption Parish Waterworks issues parishwide precautionary boil water advisory
Assumption Parish Waterworks on Saturday night issued a parishwide precautionary boil water advisory. The agency is issuing the advisory because of low pressure in certain areas of the parish. Everyone may not be affected, but for safety reasons the agency is issuing the advisory parishwide. Bac-T samples will be pulled...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish school board bans critical race theory, though not much expected to change
When the Livingston Parish School Board passed a resolution opposing critical race theory and "other race-based training," the goal was not to halt any teaching currently underway in parish classrooms, but rather to prevent such rhetoric from entering them, according to the board member who proposed the measure. The school...
theadvocate.com
Need to catch a CATS bus? Well, tough luck if you're handicapped
A federal judge in Baton Rouge has ruled that too many of the bus stops for the system that serves the city and Baker are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a ruling that may lead to the Capital Area Transit System addressing the hundreds of dilapidated bus stops and benches scattered across the parish.
theadvocate.com
Oven used to supplement heaters triggers fire in kitchen of Baton Rouge home, officials say
Baton Rouge firefighters say a family using an oven to supplement the heater in a house in the Homewood subdivision accidentally set the kitchen on fire. The fire was reported on Christmas Eve morning when temperatures were in the upper 20s. According to a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana Briefs for Dec. 25
Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price. The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows. Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two...
theadvocate.com
Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel
Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp
Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
theadvocate.com
Feu follet or atmospheric mirage? The story behind the mysterious light in Pointe Coupee
If you want to see the light, you'll need to plan a trip to Pointe Coupee Parish's countryside. Wait, you were thinking about the other light — the light at the end of the tunnel — weren't you? Or maybe the kind found in the enlightenment of truth?
theadvocate.com
Baker receives grant through Healthy Cities Campaign for fitness equipment
In Dec. 6, Baker received confirmation it was selected as a grant-eligible partner in the 2022 Healthy Cities Campaign. Mayor Darnell Waites said, "I am so pleased that we continue to add value to our public spaces for the members of the Baker community. The NFC partnership is one that I am very excited about, and I would like to thank them for the partnership and generous donation of $35,000 in state-of-the-art fitness equipment."
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Dec. 28, 2022
Submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings. Parish offices close. Ascension Parish government offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year's holiday. Marketplace...
theadvocate.com
One wounded in Sunset shooting early Monday
One person was wounded in a shooting early Monday, Sunset Police say. Department spokesman Major Peter Guidry III said police were called to the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Pershing Highway at about 2 a.m. Monday. Grand Coteau Police and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to assist, Guidry...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association hold Christmas event
The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at Big Mike's Restaurant. Special guests were state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope. Mincey updated the group on legislative action, education summits and infrastructure improvements. The teachers and guests enjoyed a Festive Foto...
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese
Dr. J. Ryan Shows and Dr. Lauren Zatarain will begin practicing at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, effective Jan. 4. Shows and Zatarain will join Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates. Shows earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed his residency in internal medicine at...
theadvocate.com
Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting
Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 members celebrate 75 years
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 held its birthday celebration Dec. 3 at the Denham Springs STEM & Robotics Center. Members of the Class of 1965 reached a milestone in life this year, their 75th birthdays. A banner read “Denham Springs High School Class of 1965” on the...
theadvocate.com
Jackson Elementary School students meet Barn Hill animals
On Dec. 9, students at Jackson Elementary School had the opportunity to participate in a learning experience with Barn Hill Preserve and Kids Saving the Rainforest. They met several animals that contribute to the diversity of their ecosystem and learned about the importance of the rainforest and the steps they can take to protect it.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, raping woman in the woods in Denham Springs, police say
A man suspected of kidnapping a woman, taking her into a wooded area near Denham Springs and raping her several weeks ago has been arrested, police say. Devin Brazile was arrested Monday morning and will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Denham Springs Police Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Sterling said in a statement.
Comments / 0