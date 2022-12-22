Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0