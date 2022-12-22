Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO