Law enforcement records for Dec. 22

The reports below were provided by the police departments and sheriff’s offices indicated. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ephrata PD

Dec. 15

Report of shoplifting at a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Dec. 17

Report of a vehicle window broken out in the 200 block of Nat Washington Way.

Report of theft at a business in the 600 block of Basin Street Northwest.

Report of theft from a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way.

Dec. 18

Report of tires and roofing material stolen from a vacant house on Fifth Avenue Southeast. Suspect was identified and contacted, and agreed to return all items.

Report of a coffee mug and a gift bag stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Dec. 19

Report of theft from a business in the 1100 block of Basin Street Southwest.

Adams Co. Sheriff

Dec. 9

Report of multiple vehicle prowls in the 2300 block of West Sherman Lane, Othello.

Dec. 10

Report of a burglary in the 00 block of North St. Clair Avenue, Lind.

Dec. 11

Report of a one-vehicle accident in the 2100 block of West Cuningham Road, Othello.

Report of an assault in the 900 block of South Adams Street, Ritzvile. Blake E. Vinson, 20, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, was arrested and booked into jail on third-degree assault.

Dec. 13

Report of a single-vehicle, non-injury collision in the 2100 block of West McManamon Road, Othello.

Dec. 14

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 2100 block of West June Street, Othello.

Dec. 15

Report of a tailgate stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of South Taylor Road, Othello.

Grant County Jail

Dec. 16

Rogelio Montejano Corona, 25, Royal City, booked on felony harassment and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Dec. 17

Jose Eduardo Mendoza, 30, Moses Lake, booked on third-degree assault, harassment threats to kill, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Jose De Jesus Sanchez Cardenas, 41, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Dec. 18

Levi Dean Rishky, 34, Ephrata, booked on felony harassment, as well as Grant County District Court warrants relating to third-degree theft, fourth-degree assault – domestic violence and violation of a no-contact order.

Johnathon David Silva, 33, Moses Lake, booked on fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Dec. 19

Gerardo Romero, 23, Mattawa, booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police, as well as a Grant County District Court warrant relating to fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Carlos Alberto Bueno Heredia, 42, Moses Lake, booked on unlawful carrying of a weapon and second-degree criminal trespass.

Cody Darin Joy, 28, Soap Lake, booked on second-degree attempted assault.

Moses Lake PD

Dec. 16

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 700 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of tools stolen out of a vehicle in the 1400 block of East Nelson Road.

Report of antifreeze and possibly a muffler stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a prepaid cell phone valued at $20 stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of hair dye valued at $24 stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of approximately $30 worth of merchandise stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a catalytic converter stolen in the 1000 block of Aspen Road Northeast.

Report of a vehicle prowl at the park-and-ride at SR 17 and I-90. Passenger window was broken and radio taken out.

Report of a package stolen from a porch in the 1100 block of South Grand Drive.

Report of attempted theft at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Male subject tried to walk out with a cart full of merchandise, but abandoned the items and fled on foot when confronted.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of clothing stolen from a business in the 800 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of several juveniles attempting to steal from a business in the 400 block of South Wanapum Drive. One juvenile reportedly threatened an employee, and the 17-year-old driver of their vehicle was found to be intoxicated.

Dec. 17

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the area of West Valley Road and North Central Drive.

Report of several bags of cat food stolen from a business in the 600 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 5200 block of Patton Boulevard Northeast. Suspect was later contacted and found to be intoxicated.

Report of a pedestrian struck by an unknown vehicle in the 900 block of West Broadway Avenue. Victim had visible injuries when contacted in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road. Victim was transported to the hospital and found to have sustained a lacerated liver.

Dec. 18

Report of a vehicle stolen in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue. Vehicle was later found abandoned at the scene of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of East Broadway Avenue, where witnesses identified the reporting party as the driver. The vehicle keys were found in the reporting party’s possession, and the reporting party was arrested and processed for DUI.

Report of a two-vehicle minor-injury collision in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of an ongoing problem with pallets stolen from a business in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue.