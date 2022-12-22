ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR



COVID-19 cases down in most of South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 39. Down one since Friday. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR


State reports no new COVID cases on Sunday due to holiday

The Arkansas Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday – Christmas Day. No additional deaths were reported statewide. There was a slight downward shift in statewide hospital admissions related to the virus. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 39. No...
ARKANSAS STATE


COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County

Active COVID-19 cases were down Thursday in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,513. Total Active Cases: 40. Down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR


Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains

High temperatures, drought and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures hit at a crucial point for corn growers.
ARKANSAS STATE


ABC Board cites three Columbia County retailers for under-age sales

Three Columbia County retailers were cited in November by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor, according to postings on the ABC website. This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Flash Market No. 288 at 1016 E. Main St....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR


Arkansas’ medical marijuana sales were blazing in November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In November Arkansans voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and while the ballot initiative did not pass that didn’t stop medical marijuana sales from lighting up. Our content-sharing partner tells us the numbers are in for Arkansas’ November marijuana sales and they seem...
ARKANSAS STATE


Magnolia warning siren activates without cause

At least one of Columbia County’s warning sirens activated about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for no apparent reason. The siren on the east side of Magnolia was heard by many residents who inquired to magnoliareporter.com about it. “Seems to be a technical issue. Talked with technicians and no idea what...
MAGNOLIA, AR


Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE


Recent Columbia County marriage licenses

Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR


Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
ARKANSAS STATE


Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,645 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,645 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is down slightly from the 3,761 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE


South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
MAGNOLIA, AR


19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out

Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
ARKANSAS STATE


109 Arkansas foster kids find families in 2022

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2022, more than a hundred foster kids in Arkansas left the state Division of Children and Family Services‘ care, not because they aged out but because they found a family. According to Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero, a nonprofit that helps connect foster kids eligible for adoption with prospective families, at […]
ARKANSAS STATE


Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power

Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
ARKANSAS STATE


Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE

