Kate Winslet was weight-shamed early in her career. The Academy Award and Emmy winner revealed that she was asked about her weight ahead of auditions when starting out in Hollywood. “When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?'” Winslet told The Sunday Times, adding that she cared more “about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star noted that the media cycle has changed so much in recent years that tabloids are more unrelenting than ever. “It was hard enough having the flipping News of the World on my...

20 DAYS AGO