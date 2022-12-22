ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QVMC looks at rebranding

By CHERYL SCHWEIZER
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
QUINCY — A new logo and an updated website would be part of a possible rebranding campaign for Quincy Valley Medical Center, an option discussed at the regular commission meeting Monday.

Shannon Durfee, QVMC community relations and marketing director, said the idea is still in the discussion phase; there’s nothing proposed for a new look yet. But with a new hospital being designed, Durfee said it was time to think about a new look.

“Moving forward in our technology and our development as a health center, it would be really great to change things up a little bit,” Durfee said.

She cited the current logo for QVMC’s Sageview Family Care Clinic as an example of something that might need a refresh.

“There is confusion in the community as far as who is Sageview (Clinic) and whether it’s even linked with Quincy Valley Medical Center,” she said. “I have discussions throughout the community, and even visiting with some of the new families that I’ve met in town, they don’t even know the place is there. And if they do know the clinic is there, they have no idea that it’s associated with the hospital.”

One option is to change the name of all QVMC services, such as Sageview or the physical therapy department as examples, to include “Quincy Valley.” That would make it clearer all the services are offered by QVMC, Durfee said.

How hospital officials present the facility makes a difference, she said.

“I’ve done some research on branding for a health care center. And (among) the things I’ve noticed is that the perception of your community and the people around you is based on this kind of stuff – your website, your logo, your colors, the presentation when you walk into the building, despite how old the building is,” Durfee said. “So I wanted to get something in there that gives a new fresh perception to the community.”

Durfee said proposed changes to the website include making it easier for patients to navigate and translating the information into Spanish.

“I really want it to be updated, preferably before the new building, for the sake of first of all, getting used to it, but also to reflect this is the direction we’re going in,” she said.

The colors for the logo would be updated. Durfee said her research showed blues, greens and grays are the colors most popular in health care.

“There are actual reasons you’re doing greens and blues. It’s healing, it’s encouraging, it’s a cheerful thing,” she said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

