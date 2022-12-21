Read full article on original website
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Music icon Neil Diamond gave a surprise performance of his hit song "Sweet Caroline" at the opening night of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" on Broadway.
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis.
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
Neil Diamond surprised the crowd with a performance at the opening night of his musical over the weekend, marking his first time singing in front of an audience since his retirement from touring five years ago. The new Broadway show, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, debuted on Sunday,...
I am sad to report that there is very little salvageable in the new musical that opened last night about singer songwriter Neil Diamond called “A Beautiful Noise.” It is a not so beautiful mess. Last night the best thing that happened at the opening was Diamond itself,...
Watch: H.E.R. teases 'Beauty and the Beast' special on 'Tonight Show'
H.E.R. teased the "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" special and gave an impromptu performance of the film's theme song on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary
Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway
We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
This iconic London theater show is finally hitting Broadway after 70 years
Once described by The New York Times' Ben Brantley as "a living Clue board," Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery The Mousetrap, which has been running on London's West End for 70 years, will finally open on Broadway in 2023. The show, which holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running play...
‘We Will Rock You’ is returning to the West End after nine years away
Still the fifteenth longest-running West End show in history, Ben Elton’s Queen musical ‘We Will Rock You’ was a true London icon. Okay, it received distinctly ‘mixed’ notices, but for 12 years the walloping great statue of Freddie Mercury outside the Dominion Theatre was as much a part of London as any other landmark, while it’s a fundamental truth that Elton’s nonsensical sci-fi plot could largely be tuned out in favour of enjoying a walloping 24 Queen classics.
