Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...

17 DAYS AGO