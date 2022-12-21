ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
The Associated Press

Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good

NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
Rolling Stone

See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary

Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen. The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour...
Time Out New York

A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway

We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
Time Out Global

‘We Will Rock You’ is returning to the West End after nine years away

Still the fifteenth longest-running West End show in history, Ben Elton’s Queen musical ‘We Will Rock You’ was a true London icon. Okay, it received distinctly ‘mixed’ notices, but for 12 years the walloping great statue of Freddie Mercury outside the Dominion Theatre was as much a part of London as any other landmark, while it’s a fundamental truth that Elton’s nonsensical sci-fi plot could largely be tuned out in favour of enjoying a walloping 24 Queen classics.

