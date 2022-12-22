Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
theadvocate.com
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
theadvocate.com
Duck numbers up — way up; Arctic front should help move more birds into Louisiana
Merry Christmas, and, on this special day, there’s the hope you’re doing something more important than reading this column. This Arctic invasion comes on the heels of a report from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study Group showing a December survey estimate of more than 1½ times as many ducks in our state than were counted the week leading up to November’s opening in the West, then East Waterfowl zones.
theadvocate.com
Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel
Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
theadvocate.com
Listen to Papa Noel read 'Cajun Night Before Christmas': 'Ha, Gaston! Ha, Tiboy!'
The beloved Louisiana children's book, "The Cajun Night Before Christmas," celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It tells the story of a muskrat-clad St. Nick visiting the bayou. Instead of a sleigh, he has a skiff pulled by eight alligators with names like Gaston, Pierre, Suzette and Renee. The tale,...
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More, St. Martinville tourneys top long list of holiday hoops events
The week after Christmas is a special time for prep basketball fans with the area's two preeminent tournaments set to tip off on Tuesday. The 40th annual Sunkist Shootout gets started at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More with Opelousas Catholic (7-3) taking on Teurlings Catholic (4-3). The 16-team...
Comments / 0