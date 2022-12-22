ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
Duck numbers up — way up; Arctic front should help move more birds into Louisiana

Merry Christmas, and, on this special day, there’s the hope you’re doing something more important than reading this column. This Arctic invasion comes on the heels of a report from Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study Group showing a December survey estimate of more than 1½ times as many ducks in our state than were counted the week leading up to November’s opening in the West, then East Waterfowl zones.
Photos: Christmas Eve Bonfires light the way for Papa Noel

Bonfires lit up the night sky along the Mississippi as the residents of St. James Parish in the towns of Gramercy, Lutcher and Garyville held their traditional Christmas Eve bonfires. The bonfires are lit to help guide the way along the river for Papa Noel, the French version of Santa Claus. Despite the cold weather people from all over Louisiana and the US spent their evening celebrating and enjoying miles of bonfires.
