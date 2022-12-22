Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – A Cat Who Wants to Save the Oceans. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a feline with a single purpose: to conserve the world’s oceans. When he was still a kitten, BIG was depressed because he had lost his best friend. To cope with a devastating loss, he boarded a yacht and began circumnavigating the oceans until he fell off the board. The cat faced certain death until a humpback whale came to his rescue. The friendly whale took BIG to Japan, where he recuperated, eventually realizing that he should help preserve the same thing that nearly claimed his life not too long ago: the oceans. Besides, if there were no oceans, there would be no seafood, which BIG loves to eat!

3 DAYS AGO