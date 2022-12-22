Read full article on original website
What Makes Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin Cash, And Solana Better Than Most Preceding Projects?
Many cryptocurrencies started to enter the markets with the rise in the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC). However, most of them needed more strong potential to continue with the growing user demands and remained behind others. Projects such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL) solve those lacking and add further benefits to their already existing utility to meet the current demands of the market.
Three Cryptocurrencies That Can Boost Your Portfolio Ahead Amid The Ongoing Bear Market – Dogeliens Token, Avalanche, & Chainlink
As we approach yet another month this year, the ongoing bear market remains the biggest headache within the cryptocurrency industry and among members of the crypto community. The bear market’s effects on the industry are continued and well documented, and as we approach a new year, the crypto community would be hoping for a change to the situation. Already, there are reports of an early bull run at the turn of the new year. The prospect of this is causing a wave of anticipation and excitement within the cryptocurrency industry.
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Users Are Increasingly Willing To Bet On Big Eyes And Binance Success
The cryptocurrency market has had a very turbulent year, enough to convince people outside of the landscape to stay away from cryptocurrencies. The volatilities became evident, crypto institutions fell, and crypto assets worth several billions of dollars collapsed. With this bear market rally, we have seen it all; however, users are still willing to bet on the potential of the Big Eyes (BIG), and Binance.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex BNY Mellon David Shwed
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Elon Musk tells investors he'll pause on Tesla stock sales
Elon Musk said he won't sell any more shares in Tesla for 18 months or more, likely an attempt to comfort shareholders who have watched the stock lose nearly half of its value since Musk's purchase of Twitter.
FTX Token Jumps 65% As SBF Returns Home, Can FTT Hold The Gains?
FTX Token (FTT) saw massive gains on Thursday as news of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried making bail spread across the space. The rapid uptick in the price of the token showed the positivity, albeit brief, that had spread across investors in the token. However, as the dust settles on the disgraced founder, the question now becomes whether the digital asset can hold the gains from yesterday.
LBank Presents TechFest International Blockchain Summit In Bombay
TechFest IIT Bombay is Asia’s Largest technology festival where the world’s leading crypto influencers gather with key government delegates, media and other investors to assist the global blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. It is one of the most prestigious events of the global cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. Furthermore, the...
Ethereum Price Relatively Muted, Bulls Still Aim Key Upside Break
Ethereum is consolidating below the $1,230 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if it clears the $1,230 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is slowly moving higher from the $1,190 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,210 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
How Oryen Network And Binance USD (BUSD) Make Money Work. ORY Presale Live Now
Cryptocurrency investment is becoming increasingly accessible, and the sheer number of projects available makes it intimidating to choose the right one. Oryen Network, with its 90% APY (annual percentage yield) – 0.177% daily – is a perfect choice for those looking for high returns. Oryen Network – DApp...
Avoid Asset Risk With Oryen Network (ORY), A Safer Finance Solution Than Tezos (XTZ). Presale Live Now
Oryen Network (ORY) is revolutionizing the digital asset economy, offering a safer finance solution than Tezos (XTZ). Built around an advanced, secure protocol, Oryen provides a more reliable and efficient way to trade and stake your digital assets. With Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), users can stake their ORY tokens without relinquishing their assets’ custody. This gives investors the peace of mind that their funds are safe and secure while they earn rewards.
Crypto giants Binance Coin (BNB) and Huobi token (HT) offer little transparency after FTX collapse whilst Snowfall Protocol (SNW) releases its secure governance-based token
It’s no secret that the crypto industry is shrouded in mystery and oftentimes lacks transparency. This was most recently demonstrated when the popular crypto exchange, FTX, experienced a collapse, leaving many investors wondering what happened to their money. In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, two of the biggest...
Inspired By Uniswap And Internet Computer, Big Eyes Coin Looks Set To Positively Impact The Crypto Market After The Crypto Crash Of 2022
Cryptocurrency is a way to make extra cash online. However, making money in the crypto world comes with significant risks. Choosing the right coin can make you a millionaire in no time. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum (ETH) platform that utilizes the Proof-of-Stake mechanism.
WAVES Gets Dragged Down By USDN, Despite Pumping Investor Distribution
There is enormous negative sentiment surrounding USDN. And with USDN continuously falling off its track, it’s also pulling WAVES down. WAVES is the native token of the Waves blockchain. According to CoinMarketCap, the token is up by 0.23% or trading at $1.57 as of this writing. There is very...
Start the New Year With a Great Portfolio: Big Eyes Coin and These 5 Tokens Could Rally in 2023!
To lower the risk associated with buying cryptocurrencies, and to strengthen your portfolio, you might opt for digital assets that have a track record of producing sizable gains or at least a solid guarantee of such yields. In this article, we’ll look at 5 tokens that can make 2023 a great year for you.
Top crypto projects to invest in 2023: Cardano (ADA), Trust Wallet Token (TWT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Cardano (ADA), and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are the most noteworthy crypto projects heading into 2023, according to analysts. Orbeon Protocol is using equity-based non-fungible tokens to revolutionize venture capital, with experts expecting a rise of up to 6000% during the ORBN presale. Cardano is a well-respected and established cryptocurrency known for its robust technology. TWT, the native token of the Trust Wallet cryptocurrency wallet, is poised to benefit from the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions.
Bitcoin Price Close Above $17.5K Could Spark Larger Degree Recovery
Bitcoin price is attempting an upside break above $17,000. BTC could start a steady recovery if it clears the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. Bitcoin is attempting an upside break above the $17,000 and $17,200 levels. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Emerging Gold-backed crypto projects: PAX Gold, Gold Coin and Golteum
The emergence of a new breed of cryptocurrency projects providing gold-backed assets has been gaining traction in the industry. No wonder gold-backed tokens have become a hot commodity, as they offer investors an alternative way to gain exposure to gold without the need for physical storage or transport. The most...
Big Eyes Coin Has The Credentials To Usurp Tokens Like Cardano And Flow.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – A Cat Who Wants to Save the Oceans. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a feline with a single purpose: to conserve the world’s oceans. When he was still a kitten, BIG was depressed because he had lost his best friend. To cope with a devastating loss, he boarded a yacht and began circumnavigating the oceans until he fell off the board. The cat faced certain death until a humpback whale came to his rescue. The friendly whale took BIG to Japan, where he recuperated, eventually realizing that he should help preserve the same thing that nearly claimed his life not too long ago: the oceans. Besides, if there were no oceans, there would be no seafood, which BIG loves to eat!
Gemini Earn Users Want Justice, Exchange Ignores Them To Buy LedgerX?
Major crypto exchange Gemini is suffering from the crypto contagion on one of its products, the popular “Gemini Earn.” This product allowed users to receive a yield by depositing their funds on this platform. Users were able to earn as much as 8% on their crypto. Gemini partnered...
