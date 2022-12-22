Read full article on original website
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On This Week – Post-Christmas Gainers
It has been a roller coaster ride for crypto investors this 2022. This month, total crypto market capitalization fell from around $2.2 trillion at the start of the year to approximately $850 billion. Several high-profile bankruptcies this year exacerbated the precipitous decline in valuation. The market for cryptocurrencies is still...
How Oryen Network And Binance USD (BUSD) Make Money Work. ORY Presale Live Now
Cryptocurrency investment is becoming increasingly accessible, and the sheer number of projects available makes it intimidating to choose the right one. Oryen Network, with its 90% APY (annual percentage yield) – 0.177% daily – is a perfect choice for those looking for high returns. Oryen Network – DApp...
Avoid Asset Risk With Oryen Network (ORY), A Safer Finance Solution Than Tezos (XTZ). Presale Live Now
Oryen Network (ORY) is revolutionizing the digital asset economy, offering a safer finance solution than Tezos (XTZ). Built around an advanced, secure protocol, Oryen provides a more reliable and efficient way to trade and stake your digital assets. With Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), users can stake their ORY tokens without relinquishing their assets’ custody. This gives investors the peace of mind that their funds are safe and secure while they earn rewards.
Super Start — First SuperEx IEO Launchpad Opening Soon!
SuperEx is launching its debut IEO launchpad – Super Start, an excellent platform for premium blockchain projects. Super Start provides a high-quality liquidity platform, high-spec exposure, and easy and fast access to coin listings. According to relevant media reports, the world’s first Web 3.0-based cryptocurrency exchange: SuperEx plans to...
Big Eyes Coin And These Four Crypto Projects Could Help Boost Your Portfolio In 2023
Toncoin (TON) -The Ultra Fast Platform. Toncoin (TON) is a fully decentralized blockchain system to help onboard new users into the DeFi landscape. It is a layer-one blockchain designed by Telegram to serve as a payment platform and for ultra-fast transactions at the cheapest fees. The ton coin has not seen so much activity in the past years. However, activities soared on the network following the most recent Telegram announcement of being able to purchase private numbers on the platform using Toncoin. TON soared over 10% higher this week and is currently regarded as a top-performing cryptocurrency amidst numerous downturns.
FTX Token Jumps 65% As SBF Returns Home, Can FTT Hold The Gains?
FTX Token (FTT) saw massive gains on Thursday as news of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried making bail spread across the space. The rapid uptick in the price of the token showed the positivity, albeit brief, that had spread across investors in the token. However, as the dust settles on the disgraced founder, the question now becomes whether the digital asset can hold the gains from yesterday.
Users Are Increasingly Willing To Bet On Big Eyes And Binance Success
The cryptocurrency market has had a very turbulent year, enough to convince people outside of the landscape to stay away from cryptocurrencies. The volatilities became evident, crypto institutions fell, and crypto assets worth several billions of dollars collapsed. With this bear market rally, we have seen it all; however, users are still willing to bet on the potential of the Big Eyes (BIG), and Binance.
Big Eyes Coin, Tron, And Solana – 3 Coins That Are Improving The Crypto Ecosystem
In the crypto market, selling a cryptocurrency that increases in value, later on, is typical. Owners of Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) may feel this sorrow as well if they dismiss the altcoins too hastily. According to analysts, the altcoins and the new meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could produce excellent returns over time, but only patient cryptocurrency investors would benefit from this yield.
Ethereum Stalls At $1,200, Why Bears Still Have The Upper Hand
Ethereum is still closely mirroring the price of bitcoin through the bear market and that has seen its price basically stall in the last day in tandem with BTC. ETH’s price is presently resting just above $1,200, and while this would have served as a good bounce-off point for the digital asset, it shows no signs of doing so.
SOL Recovery In 2023 – Will The Solana Mobile Updates Help?
Solana is having a hard time springing back to life. Apparently, the FTX crash has negatively impacted SOL and its bearishness doesn’t seem to improve the crypto’s price. Here’s a quick look on how the crypto has been performing:. FTX crash drags price down. SOL price nosedives...
LBank Presents TechFest International Blockchain Summit In Bombay
TechFest IIT Bombay is Asia’s Largest technology festival where the world’s leading crypto influencers gather with key government delegates, media and other investors to assist the global blockchain and cryptocurrency communities. It is one of the most prestigious events of the global cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. Furthermore, the...
KuSwap Finance Partners with Industry Leaders and Announces New Product Launches for 2023
KuSwap Finance is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pyth Network and the launch of several new products in 2023. This partnership and product launch demonstrates KuSwap’s commitment to driving innovation and adoption. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Pyth Network,” says Stein (@chordsniper), Business Development...
The Eco-Friendly and Community-Driven Big Eyes Coin Is Making a Stand on Its Ideals Which Can Give It 100X Gain Over Chainlink and Elrond.
Since the invention of various trading methods, most people have been driven primarily by a desire for personal and societal financial growth. Cryptocurrency, commonly referred to as digital currencies, is a new way to trade money that has helped users’ financial situations improve. Cryptocurrencies have significantly improved thousands of...
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Blofin
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Litecoin Price Could Present Shorting Opportunities At These Levels
The Litecoin price has continued to face rejection after it failed to topple over the $80 price level. In the last 24 hours, it barely registered any price movement. It just depreciated by 0.8%. It was an indication of sideways trading for the altcoin. The past week for LTC has...
Ethereum Price Relatively Muted, Bulls Still Aim Key Upside Break
Ethereum is consolidating below the $1,230 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if it clears the $1,230 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is slowly moving higher from the $1,190 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,210 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Start the New Year With a Great Portfolio: Big Eyes Coin and These 5 Tokens Could Rally in 2023!
To lower the risk associated with buying cryptocurrencies, and to strengthen your portfolio, you might opt for digital assets that have a track record of producing sizable gains or at least a solid guarantee of such yields. In this article, we’ll look at 5 tokens that can make 2023 a great year for you.
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Bitcoin Price Close Above $17.5K Could Spark Larger Degree Recovery
Bitcoin price is attempting an upside break above $17,000. BTC could start a steady recovery if it clears the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. Bitcoin is attempting an upside break above the $17,000 and $17,200 levels. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Why Advertisers are Backing Metaverse Success
Since the start of the social media revolution in the early 2000s, with social media sites like MySpace capturing mass attention, few developments have inspired and excited advertisers quite like the prospect of the metaverse. Already, major brands have been spotted among the first to snap up the best real estate in the most popular virtual worlds, often paying millions of dollars for the right to do so. Seeing that most existing metaverses have not been able to sustain their token price levels in the face of a tough bear market, these investments may appear unwise to some. Remarkably, many advertisers remain bullish, and for good reason.
