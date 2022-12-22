Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
My A.S.S. kept everything organized in Minecraft - and now it’s gone
It was beautiful, the most extensive and organized A.S.S. I’d ever seen. Modeled after dwarven mines, it was sturdy yet intricate, and it made my life so much easier. Everything was exactly where I needed it to be. I could focus on building and exploring the highest cliffs and lowest ravines to my heart's content, and it was all thanks to my A.S.S. Run out of cobblestone; go check out the A.S.S. Unsure what to do with extra food supplies; chuck it in the A.S.S. In need of some iron ore; I’m sure you know where it was stored.
TechRadar
MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 reminds me why life is worth living
My character and her friends had battled to the very edge of creation, to a world literally made out of grief. Allies laid down their lives to buy me a path forward as we made our way deep into the bleak morass at the end of all things. There I find the architect of our homeland’s ills: a lonely creature, broken by misery and existential dread, now hell-bent on singing a dirge that would bring all creation to its knees.
TechRadar
The 3 best Boxing Day mattress sales to help upgrade your sleep in 2023
Boxing Day mattress sales are now live – with several offers on par with what we saw during Black Friday weekend. If you endeavour to improve your sleep in the new year, now is a great time to capitalise on deals from the UK's best mattress brands. This is...
TechRadar
I love JRPGs, but Xenoblade 3 isn't my game of the year
Towards the late game of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s 70-hour story, I found myself in a luridly colorful cave, its walls festooned with bioluminescent plant life and glittering gems. Xenoblade’s environments boast some top-quality walls, but these walls really took the cake. Staring at the sides of the cave, I allowed myself a moment of introspection: why did I suddenly have opinions about all the different walls in this game? Had Xenoblade somehow caused me to become a perimeter-obsessed masonry maven?
TechRadar
Here’s everything that happens when you lose your 118-hour Forza Horizon 5 save
If there’s one moment that unifies us all as PC gamers, across all fandoms and arbitrary delineations, it’s the “oh hell, here we go” we say to ourselves when a game from our Steam library asks us to sign in to Xbox. Since the earliest days of Games For Windows Live, this login screen in its various forms has long signaled the stirring of dark forces. As soon as you begin entering your email address in one of these things, nearby crops shrivel and die, dairy spoils in the fridge, the local townspeople have trouble conceiving. Bibles catch fire.
TechRadar
The Nintendo Switch eShop is still an uncurated mess, six years after launch
The Nintendo Switch may have been an industry revelation in 2017 but, as time has gone on, its performance issues have become increasingly apparent. While the company’s first-party offerings are highly polished, developed with its console in mind, most modern third-party Switch releases tend to hover around a shaky 30fps as they battle against Nintendo’s aging hardware. But, it’s not just Nintendo Switch games that are affected by that wobbly performance.
TechRadar
Helix End of Year Sale features a rare 15% off its best-selling side-sleeper mattress
Helix Sleep is counting down the remainder of 2022 with a rare percent-off discount. From now until January 1, 2023, code FLASH15 cuts 15% off all mattresses at Helix Sleep (opens in new tab). You'll also get two of the brand’s best pillows bundled with purchase (up to a $150 value).
Comments / 0