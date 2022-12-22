Read full article on original website
It’s Official! Louisiana Roads Are Third Worst in Entire Country
It has come as much a shock to me as I'm sure it will to you! Apparently, we have been wrong for years!. Louisiana does NOT have the worst roads in the whole country. Shocker isn't it? No, that honor actually belongs to Hawaii. Who would have ever guessed that?
Louisiana Will Spotlight Lainey Wilson On Rose Parade Float
To say that Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson is popular right now is like saying the Arctic Blast that's hit our area is a little nippy. The thirty year old Wilson is from the small, rural town of Baskin, Louisiana, population 254, which is just southeast of Monroe, and as of late, she's one of the hottest country performers in all of Nashville.
Do Folks Drink Booze Earlier on Christmas Day in Louisiana?
If you guessed that folks in Louisiana start drinking before people in other states on Christmas Day, you would be right!. Are we really that predictable? Yes, according to a 2020 survey by Recovery.org. In fact, the only people who start drinking earlier than we do are Alaskans, who start drinking at 11 am on Christmas Day. Here in Louisiana, at least we wait until 12 pm. It's more respectable!
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Pets Out in the Cold; What’s the Law in Louisiana?
The Artic Front is Just Days Away From Hitting Louisiana. Several of us are so busy bundling ourselves up and trying to locate coats that will keep us warm. Several of us are also worried about pets that are chained up outside in the Ark-La-Tex. Unfortunately, during cold snaps like...
Shreveport Loses Jobs from October – But Better than Last Year
Louisiana continues to gain jobs. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more residents of the Bayou State are now working. But Shreveport has lost some jobs from October to November. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates says the unemployment rate in November was 3.3%. This is...
Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Owning These Wild Animals In Louisiana Is Totally Illegal!
If you've ever thought you might like to keep a polar bear as a pet, roaming around your backyard in search of another baby penguin for lunch, it's totally against the law in Louisiana. Okay, all sarcasm aside, you really might have wondered before about which specific animals were illegal...
Do You Have One of the Most Stressful Jobs in Louisiana?
Stress has often been said to the number one killer in America. According to the website psychcentral.com, stress can cause a myriad of health issues. While stress is a natural response to perceived danger, chronic stress can lead to physical and mental health complications and early death. As the site...
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Louisiana’s Take on the Polar Express Involves a Swamp and Santa
We Have All Heard of Awesome Polar Express Experiences Throughout America. The polar express experience usually takes place on a train where kids can dress up in pajamas or put don't their best Christmas clothes and get ready for all the photo opportunities. There is One Place That Puts on...
Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana
I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
Is Texas the Grinchiest State in America?
I'll admit it, I love this time of the year. Unlike this past week, usually temperatures are cooler, we get time off to spend with family and friends... I even love hearing Christmas music playing in stores and on the radio. Yes, there are things that are aggravating, but for the most part, "It's the most wonderful time of the year."
