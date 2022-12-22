ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Will Spotlight Lainey Wilson On Rose Parade Float

To say that Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson is popular right now is like saying the Arctic Blast that's hit our area is a little nippy. The thirty year old Wilson is from the small, rural town of Baskin, Louisiana, population 254, which is just southeast of Monroe, and as of late, she's one of the hottest country performers in all of Nashville.
LOUISIANA STATE
Do Folks Drink Booze Earlier on Christmas Day in Louisiana?

If you guessed that folks in Louisiana start drinking before people in other states on Christmas Day, you would be right!. Are we really that predictable? Yes, according to a 2020 survey by Recovery.org. In fact, the only people who start drinking earlier than we do are Alaskans, who start drinking at 11 am on Christmas Day. Here in Louisiana, at least we wait until 12 pm. It's more respectable!
LOUISIANA STATE
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
TEXAS STATE
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana

I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
MONROE, LA
Is Texas the Grinchiest State in America?

I'll admit it, I love this time of the year. Unlike this past week, usually temperatures are cooler, we get time off to spend with family and friends... I even love hearing Christmas music playing in stores and on the radio. Yes, there are things that are aggravating, but for the most part, "It's the most wonderful time of the year."
TEXAS STATE
Shreveport, LA
