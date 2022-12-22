Read full article on original website
Construction proceeding on Waco ISD bond projects despite delays
A giant construction crane started to peek above the G.W. Carver Middle School construction site more than a week ago, signaling to the school’s residential neighbors the work now moves from the horizontal to the vertical. The crane will “tilt” into place the school’s concrete walls, poured weeks earlier...
Waco-area news briefs: Winter camp to start Tuesday at Art Center Waco
The Tribune-Herald will will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper will publish only an electronic edition Monday. The e-edition, at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers. Zoo for New Year’s Eve. Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will host a New...
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
Longtime former Lacy Lakeview mayor to become city manager
Former Lacy Lakeview Mayor Calvin Hodde is set to retire from NeighborWorks Waco to pursue a new position as Lacy Lakeview city manager beginning Jan. 17. Hodde said he has enjoyed the past 25 years with NeighborWorks Waco, but after learning of the soon-to-open city position from outgoing City Manager Keith Bond, he felt a calling to get back to his roots.
Waco man pleads to $14M oil and gas Ponzi scheme, still faces civil suit
A Waco man who pleaded guilty last month to federal wire fraud charges in a $14 million Ponzi scheme involving oil and gas investments still faces a civil suit Waco’s 414th State District Court. Jay Taylor II pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in a federal district court in Fort Worth...
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Sunday. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Waco-area news briefs: Salvation Army Community Luncheon set for Saturday
The Salvation Army shelter, 300 Webster Ave., will be open during the day as a warming station during the cold weather expected this week. The service is free, and no registration is necessary. The shelter provides overnight shelter for men, women and families year-round. Those who wish to stay the night may do so.
TFNB Your Bank For Life moves into Gladstone Knight building on Elm Avenue
TFNB Your Bank For Life in 2020 brought banking back to East Waco after a decades-long absence. After two years there, it is moving across the street to the Gladstone Knight building at 700 Elm Ave., which will serve as its permanent location. The bank renovated the space as COVID-19 waxed and waned and the street became an obstacle course due to millions of dollars in public improvements.
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
LETTERS: Midway candidate wasted our time; build new streets, not trails
In reference Joseph Coburn’s withdrawal as the pick for the Midway ISD superintendent position, it’s a sad day when somebody puts themself into the running for a position like this with no apparent serious thought as to whether or not they really want the job to begin with. What a waste of everybody’s time and money, including the school board that spent countless hours and money sifting through all the information, only to come up with a candidate who apparently never really wanted the job to begin with. Thanks for nothing, sir.
Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC
Back in May once a busy school year concluded, the baseball and softball teams at McLennan Community College gathered for a group photo. What a ride both teams had enjoyed, and their smiles hadn’t faded at that point. As they clumped together and posed with their respective World Series trophies, MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim observed the scene and thought to herself, “This is incredible.”
Climate experts: Waco likely to see normal spring after La Niña peters out
Waco this week saw its lowest December temperature in 32 years as an arctic front bore down on the United States, with the thermometer falling to 11 degrees early Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But do not get used to it. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm to...
INTERVIEW: Sportsperson of the Year: Shawn Trochim, MCC athletic director
INTERVIEW: McLennan Community College athletic director Shawn Trochim oversaw a tremendous year of success in Highlander and Highlassie country, and she’s being rewarded as the Tribune-Herald Sportsperson of the Year for 2022. Trib Sportsperson of the Year: Trochim fosters family atmosphere, success at MCC. Reflective of a year that...
5 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,900
So many possibilities for this 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath two-story home in the China Spring ISD. The main floor has a large living area open to the kitchen and bay window dining area, featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (including double oven), large island with sink and seating area, pantry, carpeted living room (so easy-on-the-feet), and lots of natural light. The laundry room, half bath, and isolated master suite are also on the main floor. The master bedroom is spacious and has a wonderful nook for reading, setting up a computer, or using as a nursery. Furthermore, the suite features walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a large stand-alone shower. The upstairs opens up into a roomy loft/second living area that leads to the other 4 bedrooms and a full bath with dual vanities and combo tub/shower. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The amount of storage in this home is amazing. To help keep everything comfortable, the home includes a dual-zone, high efficiency HVAC system. The covered front and back patios are perfect for enjoying the outdoors with a cup of coffee or tea. The playground artificial turf backyard is a marvel: it drains quickly, no mud comes in, easy to clean, never mow again, no fire ants, always ready for use, and has a lifetime warranty that is transferable to the new owner.
4 Bedroom Home in Robinson - $639,000
Brand Spanking New Construction in Robinson,Texas sitting on 1.53-+ acre! You'll fall in love with this modern farmhouse that features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 oversized car garage with stained concrete floors all throughout. Pulling up you will admire the beautiful front porch, once stepping through the front door your invited to an open floor plan with large windows filling the living,dining,kitchen space with natural lighting. The fabulous kitchen features custom cabinets, butlers pantry, quartz countertops an oversized intricate island with extra seating making the perfect place for entertaining. The adjacent dining area has easy access to the outdoor covered patio making outdoor dining a breeze in the outdoor kitchen. The isolated master bedroom features a generous master bathroom with dual vanities, powder area, walk-in closets, separate stand up shower, and a tub to relax in. The other 3 guest bedrooms are a great size to accommodate.
Former Baylor QB and coach Cotton Davidson dies
Former Baylor quarterback and assistant coach Cotton Davidson has died, according to Baylor athletics. Davidson, 91, was a Gatesville native who lettered for the Bears from 1951-53 as he starred at quarterback. He became a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts in 1954. Davidson played for the NFL's Colts...
Aranda optimistic about Baylor football despite disappointing season
Baylor coach Dave Aranda never thinks he has all the answers. As a third-year head coach, Aranda is always learning, evolving and asking himself what he needs to do better. After the incredible high of winning the 2021 Big 12 championship with one of the most exciting finishes in school history, Baylor’s followup was a huge disappointment.
