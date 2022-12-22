Effective: 2022-12-26 04:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Southwest Mississippi and northern portions of the Florida Parishes and metro Baton Rouge in southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

AMITE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO