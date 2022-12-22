ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Combined economic output of Va. agriculture and forestry exceeds $100 billion

RICHMOND—A newly released study found that the annual economic impact of Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors increased by nearly 7% since similar research was conducted in 2016. The economic impact study conducted by The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia found that agriculture...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State?. A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia

Virginia drivers looking to save on high gas costs are looking at electric vehicles as an alternative, according to a new statewide survey from Generation180. The survey found Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy, with 55 percent of Virginia drivers saying they would be likely to consider buying an electric car and of those respondents, 82 percent said they’d be likely to purchase a car within the next five years.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Regulatory Transparency Plans

RICHMOND, VA – The Office of the Governor just released a first of its kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov “Our new Office of Regulatory Management is transforming how Virginians can access regulatory materials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our goal is to provide more transparency to the citizens of Virginia. By publishing a comprehensive list of all upcoming regulations, and the tools we are going to use to evaluate the economic impacts, private citizens, companies and interest groups will be able to participate in the regulatory process in a more meaningful way.” “The new Regulatory Management Office has made the review of regulations more efficient,” said Director of Regulatory Management Andrew Wheeler. “Historically it took over 200 days for a regulation to be reviewed by the Governor’s office, we now have that review period down to less than two weeks.” On June 30, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 19 which created the Office of Regulatory Management and directed the creation of the Uniform Regulatory Plan. This initial Plan lists over 300 regulatory actions expected between now and July 1, 2023. This plan will be updated annually with the next update scheduled for after the start of the next fiscal year this summer. The E.O. also directed Virginia agencies to consider the effects of their regulations on economic growth and on regulatory stakeholders. The Manual released today gives agencies the tools they need to conduct that analysis. It provides detailed instructions on how to calculate the benefits and costs that regulations create. And it provides guidance on analyzing regulations’ impacts on local governments, families, and small businesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Appalachian Power and grid operators worry current demand may be too much

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power has called on customers to conserve electricity amid extremely cold temperatures. As of mid-morning Saturday, the company reported just over 36,000 outages across their service territory in West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. The outages in West Virginia were whittled down to just a few over 3,000.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
VINTON, VA
Washington Examiner

Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party

(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines

• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Deer possession requires permit, even for Santa

When it comes to possessing deer into Virginia, everyone has to have a permit from the Department of Wildlife Resources. That also applies to Jolly Old Saint Nick. State Veterinarian Dr. Charlie Broaddus with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that he has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus of the North Pole, to bring his herd of reindeer on Christmas Eve.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy