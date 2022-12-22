Read full article on original website
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
San Juan County launches ‘Text-to-911’ for emergency response
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County is pleased to announce that cellular phone users in the county can now send text messages to 911 in an emergency. This new feature increases accessibility to emergency services and helps San Juan County’s emergency response teams quickly and effectively assist residents and visitors alike. San Juan County is the 32nd county in Washington to implement the new feature.
Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
Bellingham woman mourned after going missing in apparent Hawaii shark attack
Friends left messages of grief on her public social media pages in the week following her disappearance.
sanjuanjournal.com
USDA invests in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America
Submitted by the United States Department of Agriculture. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is making 10 investments totaling $568,938 through the Rural Energy for America Program in Washington State. This program helps farmers, ag producers and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. It reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development helps agricultural producers and rural small businesses lower energy costs.
Comments / 0